Where to find the best deals on Halloween candy

Halloween is one month away, but it's never too early to start putting up your Halloween decorations and stocking up on Halloween candy. Let's be real, we all love a bit of pre-Halloween snacking to get into the spirit. We've scoured all the top retailers to find the best deals on your favorite Halloween chocolates and Halloween candies. We've found Halloween treat deals for you, no matter if you're stocking up on mini Reese's cups or fun-size bags of Twizzlers.

Delight your trick-or-treaters, Halloween party guests or even pack a spooky sweet school lunch surprise for less. Shop the best deals on all of your favorite Halloween candy below.

Costco

Costco is a great place to stock up on just about anything you need, including Halloween candy. Since Costco specializes in large, bulk items, it's a great place to get a pack of full-size candy bars for a great price. Skip the minis -- full-sized candy will definitely delight all of the trick-or-treaters that come to your door this Halloween.

Plus, if you're hosting a Halloween party, Costco is a great place to pick up candy and all of your party essentials, including plates, bowls, cups, napkins, pizza and soda.

If you're not a Costco member, it's a great time to join. You can currently get a Costco membership with a $30 Costco Shop Card for just $60. Be sure to enter code "CJPROMO" at checkout to get your Costco Shop card.

Shop Halloween candy at Costco

Sam's Club

If your neighborhood is super active on Halloween, you might want to buy your candy in bulk. After all, nobody wants to be the house that runs out of candy. Head over to Sam's Club's to get extra-large bags of candy to make sure that everyone gets a treat this Halloween. Plus, having a bit of leftover candy for yourself is never a bad thing.

Sam's club even has some hot deals on full-size candy bars if you really want to be the most popular house on the block. Get yours now to get Halloween-ready (and perhaps to do some pre-Halloween snacking). Sam's Club offers pick-up, delivery and shipping.

Shop the best deals on candy at Sam's Club below. If you're not a member, be sure to take advantage of the retailer's current membership deal. Right now you can join Sam's Club for just $35.

Shop Halloween candy at Sam's Club

Walmart

If you don't want to buy in bulk at Sam's Club or Costco, Walmart has some of the lowest prices on Halloween candy. The retailer has tons of options for under $5 if you're not looking to splurge, or simply don't get a lot of trick or treaters. The retailer also offers bags of full-size treats.

If you want fast and free delivery right to your home, consider a Walmart+ membership. The membership will give you access to gas discounts and to Paramount+, where you can watch tons of fun Halloween movies to get you into the spooky spirit.

Shop Halloween candy at Walmart

Nerds candy in halloween buckets

Amazon has tons of great Halloween candy deals. Plus, with fast and free shipping for Amazon Prime members, you can get your candy right away. Some of the option below even offer same-day delivery with a purchase of $25 or more (availability varies by region).

Stock up on Halloween candy and then check out Amazon's Halloween deals on costumes and decorations. Amazon Prime members can also sign up for exclusive invite-only deals during the retailer's October Prime Day deals event.

Shop Halloween candy at Amazon

