Best fall bedding deals you can get right now

Brooklinen

It's basically fall. Before you know it, temperatures will drop and you'll want to start adding warm sheets and blankets to your bed. New bedding can be expensive. Luckily, the shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best fall bedding deals on the internet.

We've found slashed prices on sheet sets, pillows, duvets and blankets. Keep reading to shop our on-sale bedding picks from your favorite sleep retailers including Buffy, Casper, Cozy Earth, Brooklinen, Luna and more. All of these bedding options have at least a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews. And if you're looking to refresh more than just your bedding, our CBS Essentials shopping experts have also found amazing fall mattress deals that you can shop right now as well.

The best fall bedding deals

Ready to make your bed the coziest spot in your home? Shop discounts on must-have pieces from Casper, Cozy Earth, Brooklinen and more.

Buffy

These 100% cotton sheets get even softer with every wash. They come in five colors and can fit twin, full, queen, king and California king mattresses. This sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. Right now you can get a queen set for $100 (regularly $125). Price varies by size.

"They are the softest sheets I've ever slept on," CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose says. "I love how silky they feel under my duvet. Plus, the sheets are so airy, I can layer them under a blanket and not overheat."

Why we like the Buffy Cloud sheet set:

These sheets are extremely soft and airy, making them an excellent choice for hot sleepers.

Buffy is dedicated to sustainable practices. The materials used to make this set were ethically sourced in partnership with Better Cotton, a global sustainability initiative.

We're also fans of the Buffy Cloud comforter. It's a fluffy, hypoallergenic comforter that offers an airy feel. It's also an eco-friendly option -- the comforter is made with ultra-soft materials spun from recycled plastics. The comforter is on sale now for 20% off.

Casper

Kick off fall with all new sheets and pillows for less. This four-star-rated Casper bedding bundle is 25% off right now. The bedding bundle includes Casper's top-rated percale sheet set and two Original Casper pillows. The sheet set comes with a flat and a fitted sheet, plus two pillowcases.

Choose from three colors. Bedding sizes range from twin to California king. The $215 price is for the queen.

What we like about the Casper Comfy bundle:

The bundle makes buying bedding easy.

The sheets are made with 100% organic cotton and feature a breathable percale weave.

The included Casper pillows are soft but supportive, making them a great option for back sleepers.

Brooklinen

It's a great time to buy an organic cotton bedding set from Brooklinen. The bedding retailer's organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle is $141 off right now. The 4.6-star-rated set includes a core sheet set with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, a duvet cover and 2 extra pillowcases.

Choose from seven colors. The set is available in full, queen, king and California king sizes. The price shown is for the queen set.

Why we like Brooklinen's organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle:

You get a ton of bang for your buck with this bundle -- it even includes a duvet cover.

The organic cotton sheets are crisp, breathable and feel like sleeping in your favorite button down.

Brooklinen's organic cotton sheets get softer with every wash.

Cozy Earth Classic bedding bundle: 25% off

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is a premium bedding brand that has made the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for the past five years. The brand is best known for its super-soft bedding and loungewear made from 100% premium viscose from bamboo.

Right now, you can save 25% on Cozy Earth's Classic bedding bundle. The set includes a sheet set, one duvet cover and two pillow cases. The included duvet cover features interior snaps and a bottom tie closure to keep your duvet comfortably in place.

You can currently get the bundle in a twin size for $585, a significant discount from the standard price of $774. You can customize the bundle with your preferred color, style and sizing options. Prices may vary based on customization selections.

Why we like the Cozy Earth Classic bedding bundle:

People love bamboo material for its cooling properties.

The lightweight material helps air to circulate around your body and can even help regulate body temperature.

Bamboo sheets are also naturally hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

Looking for more than just sheets? Right now, you can save up to 25% sitewide on the brand's premium bedding, bath and loungewear items.

Luna

This hypoallergenic fleece weighted blanket is filled with 15 pounds of microfiber and glass beads. This cozy sherpa blanket is machine washable and includes a two-year warranty. It's on sale now for $91 (regularly $130).

"This is the coziest blanket ever," a Luna reviewer says. "I have to fight my cats to use it because they always want to be on it. I wasn't sure how I'd do with the weight but I got the best night of sleep I've ever gotten."

Why we like the Luna "Dreamland Delight" weighted blanket:

This blanket can fit a queen bed.

It's safe for people with allergies.

One side is covered in soft sherpa fleece, perfect for chilly fall nights.

It's machine washable.

Eli & Elm

This special pillow from Eli & Elm features a U-shape design that's perfect for side sleepers. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and features a breathable cotton cover. You can save a bit by buying it on Amazon today, at $130, reduced from $137.

"I have a pinched nerve in my shoulder and would often wake up with neck pain to the point where I couldn't turn my head," says an Amazon customer. "I've been using this for a couple months now and haven't had any issues since! It's pretty comfy and keeps my head elevated so I'm not stressing my shoulders at all while sleeping. Worth the money."

Why we like the Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow:

This pillow's shape may help alleviate neck pain and promote spinal alignment.



It features removable latex and polyester filling.

The pillow cover is removable and machine washable.

Plufl

Here's an unorthodox bedding deal. It's a pet bed, but for people. Like a sofa bed, you can lounge in it with your dog, cuddle in it with your partner or just chill out alone on the Plufl. Plus, it's currently $150 off. That makes it $349, reduced from $499.

One Amazon customer almost threw out their own mattress in favor of this pet bed.

"It truly doesn't get any better," the reviewer says. "Listen, I almost got rid of my bed for this. The Plufl is so comfortable, and my fur baby thinks it's his! Whether it's laying down for a quick nap, or being on the go like long travel or camping, my Plufl is my go to... I've fallen asleep on my Plufl so many times when my bed was right there."

Apparently the Plufl is so comfortable, a customer shares that it "feels better and provides more support than my Tempur-Pedic bed."

Why we like the Plufl:

It can be stored away when not in use.

It's great for children, college students and people who want an extra place to snuggle.

It's machine washable.

