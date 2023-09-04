Best Labor Day 2023 deals: Apple AirPods, Samsung TVs, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2023 Labor Day weekend is right now. We've hunted down Labor Day deals on mattresses, upgraded cookware, kitchen gadgets, coffee makers and even a bestselling patio set.

Keep reading to find the best Labor Day 2023 deals that you can shop right now, as selected by CBS Essentials editors.

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to make over your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic end-of-season deal on a top-rated rattan patio set. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

This 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black. Price varies by color.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Why we like the Rattan patio set:

Features a strong frame made with high-quality rattan.

Comes with clear instructions for easy assembly.

Five cushion color options.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package. Amazon just cut its price again for Labor Day.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of fitness- and health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn't need any of the Apple Watch Ultra's ridiculously long feature list. It's just right, and a great upgrade from the previous line's offerings. It's also more affordable and frequently goes on sale.

Note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android-based smartphones.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Heart rate readings and ECG records are stored in the Apple Health app for easy access.

It effortlessly syncs with iPhones and other Apple products to share health data, messages and more.

It comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor and application.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is offering a deal for new members this month that you've got to see. Right now, the Walmart-owned warehouse chain is offering a one-year membership to Sam's Club for $25. That's half off the usual price of a Sam's Club membership.

You can save money on TVs, groceries, gas and more essentials with a Sam's Club membership. You can even save money on summer movie tickets and save money on gift cards to other retailers at Sam's Club. You'll also get a complimentary membership to share with someone else in your household.

The best part? You can start using your Sam's Club membership online immediately and take advantage of Sam's Club's best early Labor Day deals.

(Is Sam's Club not right for you? Good news: Costco has a competing Labor Day deal on memberships.)

Why we like Sam's Club memberships:

Sam's Club offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.

The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations.



Sam's Club offers discounts on gift cards from many of your favorite retailers.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Get 25% off the Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

Designed to do the work of ten cookware pieces, the Always Pan 2.0 can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, bake, boil, serve and store. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it. The pan includes Thermakind, Our Place's advanced, long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze.

"I'm obsessed with this pan. It has so much versatility in what I can cook," one enthusiastic reviewer shares. "It is not as heavy as I would have thought but that does not mean it's not extremely durable."

CBS Essential Writer Kaylyn McKenna is also a fan. "As someone that loves to cook but hates the cleanup, the Always Pan's nonstick coating is an absolute dream. It's also super versatile, so I can make tons of different dishes with a single pan," she shares.

Score it for 25% off right now during the Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale.

Why we like the Our Place Always Pan:

Comes with a steamer basket and beechwood spatula.



Easy to clean thanks to the pan's non-toxic, non-stick coating.



This gorgeous pan is available in eight color variations.



Samsung

Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV is designed to resemble art. Its bezel features a customizable picture frame, so when the TV is hung on your wall, it can look like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, the TV automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, you never have to have an unattractive black rectangle hanging in your space. Because of this TV's unique design that makes it look like a piece of decor, "The Frame" has become the most popular TV with CBS Essentials readers.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, "The Frame" uses a non-glare matte display. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors. "The Frame's" slim one-inch design boasts a QLED display capable of showcasing 4K resolution video, HDR support, and Quantum Dot technology for over a billion colors.

When you purchase "The Frame," you can choose from a handful of bezel colors and styles, so when hung on the wall in your home, it will match the existing decor. Like all of Samsung's smart TV's, this one relies on the Tizen operating system which gives you access to all popular streaming services and networks.

Why we like Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV:

When displaying artwork, the TV's auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate.

Using the TV's integrated motion sensor, you can set up "The Frame" to turn itself off when a room is empty, but immediately power on (and display artwork or photos) when someone enters the room.

Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on "The Frame" by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.

You can also shop all of Samsung's Labor Day deals below to save on large appliances, smartphones and more.

