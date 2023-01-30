Best kitchen deals and finds at Walmart ahead of Valentine's Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Is your loved one a pro in the kitchen? Walmart has kitchen essentials right now that were practically made to be gifted for Valentine's Day. Many of them are even on sale.

Top products in this article

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)

Nostalgia My Mini Heart waffle maker, $16

Of course, the deal below aren't just great gift ideas -- these budget finds from The Pioneer Woman, Starbucks and more can help refresh your own kitchen this February. There are essentials, from baking dishes to coffee makers. And they all scream Valentine's Day, with their heart themes, floral prints and the like.

The Pioneer Woman mini hearts ceramic baking dish set

Walmart

This three-piece Valentine's Day baking set is quite a steal at only $20. The set includes three heart-shaped ceramic baking dishes with lids. It makes a great gift for any baking enthusiast or The Pioneer Woman fan. It's also a great buy for yourself if you want to share some homemade treats with your loved ones this Valentine's Day.

You can currently buy the set in pink, red or teal.

The Pioneer Woman mini hearts ceramic baking dish set, $20

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set

Walmart

Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set. At $24, this would be a great deal for one slow cooker, but this deal actually includes a set of two The Pioneer Woman slow cookers. The 1.5-quart slow cookers feature a vintage floral design and three temperature settings.

The removable stoneware crocks and glass lids are dishwasher safe.

"I love these little crockpots," a reviewer says. "It is perfect to make small portioned meals and the two pack makes it easy to prepare several meals in advance."

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker

Walmart

You can get a new single-serve coffee maker, complete with Ree Drummond's signature floral prints, for just $50 right now.

Walmart reviewers rave about this 4.2-star-rated single-serve Hamilton Beach coffee maker that brews up to 10 ounces of coffee via K-cup pods or up to 14 ounces via ground coffee.

"There is no clock to program, no brew size to program," a reviewer says. "All you have to do is pop in your pod or use the cup for your own coffee. Put in your water and brew. It is as simple as that. I would highly recommend this product."

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker, $50

The Pioneer Woman heart-shaped baking dish

Walmart

This ceramic The Pioneer Woman "Happiness is Homemade" baking dish is oven safe to 450 degrees. It's microwave- and dishwasher-safe, too. It's rated 4.9 stars by Walmart reviewers.

The Pioneer Woman heart-shaped baking dish, $15

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set

Walmart

Right now, you can give your whole pantry a new makeover for 2023 with this 25-piece kitchen essentials set from The Pioneer Woman.

This adorable pantry set includes a utensil crock, napkin box, silicone tool set, butter dish, measuring cups and spoons, a sugar bowl, ramekins and more.

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set

Walmart

This set includes 12 items: a one-quart saucepan, a three-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a five-quart Dutch oven with lid, eight-inch and 10-inch skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tilt-head stand mixer

Walmart

Drew Barrymore has an absolutely gorgeous line of kitchen appliances at Walmart. This 5.3-quart tilt-head stand mixer is rated 4.6 stars, with reviewers praising its matte finish and how light it is compared to KitchenAId stand mixers. (It's much cheaper than KitchenAid stand mixers, too.)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tilit-head stand mixer, $100 (reduced from $120)

Nostalgia My Mini Heart waffle maker

Walmart

Make a special breakfast for your valentine with this adorable (and affordable) mini waffle maker. This pink mini waffle maker creates heart-shaped waffles that your partner or your family will love.

Nostalgia My Mini Heart waffle maker, $10

Starbucks Valentine's Day coffee mug set

Walmart

This cute mug set is the perfect gift for the Starbucks fanatic in your life. The gift set comes with a Starbucks coffee mug and a bag of Starbucks Cafe Verona dark roast coffee wrapped in a bow with a gift tag.

Starbucks Valentine's Day coffee mug set, $11

Related content from CBS Essentials