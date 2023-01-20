Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: The best gifts under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Believe it or not, Valentine's Day 2023 is already fast approaching. If inflation is still high on your list of worries, or your budget hasn't quite bounced back from the holidays, finding the right gift for that special someone may be extra daunting this year. That's why we've rounded up some of the best budget-friendly Valentine's Day gifts you can grab for under $50.

Here are our top picks for Valentine's Day 2023 gifts under $50, all sure to still make someone feel special this Valentine's Day -- without stretching your budget.

Best Valentine's Day jewelry under $50 to gift this year

Minimalist necklaces, heart-shaped jewelry and more.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace: $14

Fettero via Amazon

Shopping for your minimalist Valentine? This 14k gold-plated initial heart necklace makes a simple but romantic gift.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace, $14

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace: $11



Cilili via Amazon

This paperclip chain necklace is plated in 18K gold. The necklace features an eye-catching enameled heart pendant, which can be ordered in eight different colors.

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace, $11

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets: $26

Mealguet via Amazon

These matching engraved bracelets are a great gift for you and the Valentine who prefers to wear something subtle instead of something pink or covered in hearts. The matching bracelet set is made with stainless steel and can be engraved with 21 different romantic sayings.

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets, $26

Best beauty gifts under $50



These makeup gift sets, face masks and more budget-friendly beauty picks make great Valentine's Day gifts.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit



Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $39

Sleepy Tie: $30



Sleepy Tie

The long-haired love in your life will appreciate these revolutionary double-scrunchies. "Not only are they adorable-looking, but Sleepy Tie helps set and protect my freshly blown-out and curled hair styles," explained CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"These hair accessories are more gentle than your regular hair elastic and don't rip out or snag my strands."

Sleepy Tie, $30

Stratia The Essentials Kit: $29

Stratia

This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Tru Alchemy vitamin C glow serum: $39

Amazon

Vitamin C serums are very popular right now. This cruelty-free vitamin C glow serum from Tru Alchemy helps hydrate your skin and provides a radiant glow. It is made with vitamin C, bakuchiol, and glycolic acid, lactic acid and phytic acid to reveal smoother, clearer skin.

Tru Alchemy vitamin C glow serum, $39

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser



Amazon

This Japanese Yuzu flower foaming hand soap is dispensed in the shape of the flower to add a touch of joy to every hand wash.

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser, $20

Bath bomb DIY kit

Urban Kangaroo via Amazon

This kit can work as both a gift and a fun date night activity all rolled into one. It includes all the dry ingredients, plus essential oils, spray bottle, molds and step-by-step instructions to make 12 bath bombs, plus fun wrapping paper and stickers, just in case you decide to gift any of your creations.

Bath bomb DIY kit, $22

Best cozy gifts under $50



Looking to stay warm and cozy this Valentine's Day? Take a look at these cozy slippers, a fuzzy lounge set and more.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal

Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Right now, select styles of these chic shoes are on sale for $50.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

"I love you" hidden message candle

Amazon

This 100% soy wax candle is lightly scented with magnolia essential oils and has a secret "I love you" message hidden underneath a heart-shaped layer of wax. After one hour of burn time, the hidden message will be revealed underneath the melted wax. Choose between a pink or blue wax heart accent.

"I love you" hidden message candle, $24 (reduced from $30)

Warmies lavender neck wrap

Amazon

This microwavable faux-fur neck wrap from Warmies is a great gift for the busy mom or professional in your life that just needs a bit of TLC (or some neck pain relief).

Warmies lavender neck wrap, $39

They also have stuffed animal versions for kids that need a warm and comforting bedtime buddy.

Warmies sheep therapeutic neck wrap, $24

Fuzzy three-piece open front cardigan lounge set

Linsery via Amazon

This sherpa set is simultaneously chic and comfortable, on-trend and available in 26 colors.

Fuzzy three-piece open front cardigan lounge set, $50 and up

Best tech gifts under $50



Earbuds, waterproof speakers and more tech gifts that work on a budget.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones



Amazon

These Bluetooth earbuds from JBL promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The earbuds come in three colors: black, blue and purple.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $50

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones

Amazon

If you're looking to gift solid, over-ear headphones at a great price point, consider these JLab Studio Pro headphones. They offer 50 hours of wireless playtime. Many Amazon reviewers praised these headphones for how comfortable they are. The headphones include cloud foam cushions around the ears, which are easily adjustable for a comfortable fit. They also have a built-in microphone with voice assistant for hands-free calling.

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones, $36

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Comiso via Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable speaker option with a super long playtime, the Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker is for you. It plays for 24 hours at full volume or up to 36 hours at two-thirds volume on a single charge. Plus, it comes in seven cheerful colors, from yellow to rose gold. You can pair two of these speakers for an enhanced stereo sound experience via a single device.

This speaker is also IPX5 waterproof, which means it can resist a gentle splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged.

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

Best home and kitchen gifts under $50



Level up someone's living space or gift them a delicious treat this Valentine's Day with these great gift ideas under $50.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box

Godiva

It's hard to go wrong with a quality box of chocolates. This heart-shaped Godiva chocolate box contains 14 flavors, including a white praliné heart, milk praliné heart and dark ganache heart.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box, $41

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker

DASH via Amazon

If the way to your Valentine's heart is through their stomach, a plate of mini heart-shaped waffles could do the trick. Simply whip up a batch of waffle batter, plug in the mini waffle maker to heat, pour the batter over the 4-inch nonstick surface and close the maker. After just a few minutes you'll have an adorable (and delicious) token of your affection.

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $20

Gourmia ice coffee maker

Walmart

This is the perfect gift for the iced coffee addict in your life. This machine can easily brew iced coffee at home and it comes with a reusable tumbler.

Gourmia ice coffee maker, $25

Glazed ceramic fondue set

Zen Kitchen via Amazon

Nothing says romance like a pot of fondue, and with this fun and festive fondue pot set you can keep the romantic date nights rolling and serve fondue at home whenever the mood strikes.

This set includes ceramic bowls that are safe to set over an open flame to heat the chocolate or cheese the old fashioned way. The heart-shaped glazed ceramic bowls are also microwave and dishwasher safe for easy prep and clean up. The set comes with one large serving pot and six small bowls.

Glazed ceramic fondue set, $29 (reduced from $35)

Atlas Coffee Club World of Tea gift set



Amazon

This gift set makes a fun gift for the tea lovers in your life. It comes with four pouches of loose-leaf tea from four different countries. The gift box also includes a postcard from each country with the story behind the tea.

Atlas Coffee Club World of Tea gift set, $20 (reduced from $25)

Starbucks gift card



Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Welly Traveler



Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz water bottle, $40

