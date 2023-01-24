Valentine's Day 2023 shopping guide

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty/Walmart/Oura/The Comfy/Melinda Maria Jewelry

Valentine's Day is approaching quickly! Let us help you find the perfect gift for your partner this year. We've got everything you need to create the perfect Valentine's Day, from the best gift ideas to the top flower delivery services.

To make your shopping easier, we've created shopping guides across popular gift categories and geared toward all of the important people in your life.

Keep reading to find the top Valentine's Day gifts of 2023.

When is Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day is February 14th. That date falls on a Tuesday this year, so you may want to complete your shopping a bit early if you plan to celebrate over the weekend instead.

Best jewelry gifts for Valentine's Day

Jewelry is a classic choice for Valentine's Day. Explore our list of the best jewelry gifts for Valentine's Day to find classic options, like heart-shaped earrings, to more unexpected jewelry gifts, like the trendy Oura ring.

Cealxheny beaded drop earrings

Cealxheny via Amazon

Go bold this Valentine's Day without breaking the bank. These boho-inspired heart earrings look festive in red. The beaded baubles are also available in pink, white, yellow and multi-color.

Cealxheny beaded drop earrings, $10

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace

Cilili via Amazon

This paperclip chain necklace is plated in 18-karat gold. The necklace features an eye-catching enameled heart pendant, which can be ordered in eight different colors.

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace, $11

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace

Fettero via Amazon

Shopping for your minimalist Valentine? This 14-karat gold-plated initial heart necklace makes a simple but romantic gift.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace, $13 after coupon (reduced from $14)

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets

Mealguet via Amazon

These matching engraved bracelets are a great gift for you and the Valentine who prefers to wear something subtle instead of something pink or covered in hearts. The matching bracelet set is made with stainless steel and can be engraved with 21 different romantic sayings.

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets, $26

Melinda Maria The Allison emerald heart ring

Melinda Maria

Embrace the heart theme with this emerald ring from the Melinda x Allison collab. Jewelry designer Melinda Maria teamed up with her friend Allison Statter, a marketing a communications CEO, to create this stunning 18-karat gold-plated heart ring.

Melinda Maria The Allison emerald heart ring, $58

Stone and Strand "Heart on Your Sleeve" banner necklace

Stone and Strand

This customizable 10 karat solid yellow gold banner necklace is currently on sale. This gift can be personalized with a monogram, date, inscription, or initial. It can also be purchased without one.

Stone and Strand "Heart on Your Sleeve" banner necklace, $193 (regularly $385)

Stone and Strand "Piece of My Heart" necklace

Stone and Strand

Shower your Valentine with diamonds for Valentine's Day. This 10-karat solid yellow gold necklace features a stunning white diamond in the shape of a heart. Stone and Strand uses only 100% ethically Earth-mined diamonds.

Stone and Strand "Piece of My Heart" necklace, $750

Brilliant Earth Aria diamond engagement ring

Brilliant Earth

Proposing on the most romantic day of the year? Make your Valentine swoon with this 14 karat rose gold engagement ring. While an oval is always classic, this engagement ring can be customized with a variety of diamond shapes, carat sizes and weights.

Brilliant Earth Aria diamond engagement ring, $1,050 and up

Best flower delivery services for Valentine's Day

Sending flowers is another classic choice for Valentine's Day. Since Valentine's Day will be a Tuesday this year, sending flowers to your partner at the office can be a nice surprise before the evening celebration. Explore the best flower delivery services for Valentine's Day below.

BloomsyBox Piano Bar

BloomsyBox

This new arrival bouquet in a Valentine's Day red from BloomsyBox is inspired by a moody piano bar. It comes with 34 stems.

BloomsyBox Piano Bar, $65

Bunches of Love tulip and iris bouquet with a clear vase

This simple iris and tulip bouquet impresses in a clear vase. Mix and match with a different vase, chocolates, a keepsake heart and more.

Bunches of Love tulip and iris bouquet with a clear vase, $62

UrbanStems The Love Spell

UrbanStems

If you're seeking a modern, on-trend arrangement, try UrbanStems. This gorgeous bouquet in a speckled ceramic vase from UrbanStems makes a statement with roses, mini calla lilies, lisianthus, ranunculus, snapdragons, solomio bono, delphinium, eryngium, sweet William, Veronica and ruscus.

UrbanStems has beautiful Valentine's bouquet options available at a range of price points, starting at $48.

UrbanStems The Love Spell, $160

Want a more affordable floral option for Valentine's Day? The Te Amo arrangement includes roses, garden roses, spray carnations, alstromeria, hypericum berries and ruscus, starting at $60. Choose between a variety of vases for an added charge.

UrbanStems Te Amo floral arrangement, $60

The Bouqs Co. Sweet Tea

The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. arrangements also have a modern eye, as seen in this pink rose bouquet with lilies, anemones and snapdragons. You can purchase a smaller or larger version of it, if you'd like, and spend an extra $12 for a vase.

Check out all of The Bouqs Co.'s Valentine's Day arrangements here.

The Bouqs Co. Sweet Tea, $89

Floom Pink Dreams

Floom

Floom offers flower delivery from independent florists around the United States. This bouquet with white hydrangea, dusty pink roses, white spray roses, scented freesia and pink lisianthus comes from Flowers by Sabine in Sherman Oaks, California.

Floom Pink Dreams, $95

ProFlowers Shades of Love tulip bulb garden

ProFlowers

If you want a gift that lasts, pick this tulip bulb garden from ProFlowers. It comes with three white, three red and four pink tulip bulbs. Check out ProFlowers' full Valentine's Day collection here.

ProFlowers Shades of Love tulip bulb garden, $40

Floraqueen Ice Cream

Floraqueen

Floraqueen ships flowers to more than 100 countries, so it's an excellent option if you have a loved one abroad. Type in your recipient's address to see if this bouquet, full of chrysanthemums and roses, can be delivered to your special someone. This is the smallest size, with two larger options available. You can pay extra for a vase. Find the full love and romance flower collection here.

Floraqueen Ice Cream, $70

Teleflora Arrive In Style

Teleflora

Teleflora also delivers around the world. This premium bouquet with light pink roses, white asiatic lilies, white alstroemeria, white cushion spray chrysanthemums, white statice and variegated pittosporum comes in two smaller sizes. You can include balloons, a stuffed animal or chocolates if you'd like for an additional charge. Check out more Valentine's Day options from Teleflora here.

Teleflora Arrive In Style, $65

Best tech gifts for Valentine's Day

Tech gifts are a great alternative to the standard flowers and chocolates Valentine's Day gifts, because the recipient will get to enjoy them all year long. Take a look at our top Valentine's Day tech gifts for some ideas.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II



Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancelation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancelation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame

Nordstrom

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos from your iPhone or other smart device. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness, dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode and wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame, $179

Nintendo Switch OLED

Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED has a larger, seven-inch OLED screen that offers vivid colors, deeper blacks and better contrast than previous Nintendo Switch models when used in hand-held mode. It also comes with a wider kickstand, a new dock style, twice the storage and improved speakers for an even better gaming experience.

Nintendo Switch OLED, $350

Sony Playstation 5

Sony via Walmart

If you're hoping to buy someone in your life a Playstation 5 console, you'll want to start looking now -- they're still in short supply. You can use the buttons below to check stock at all the major retailers.

Check stock for Playstation 5

Amazon Echo Studio speaker

Amazon

Amazon's premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, is also an excellent gift. The speaker supports spatial audio-processing technology and frequency range extensions to provide an enhanced sound quality.

Amazon Echo Studio, $200

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $389 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $419 (regularly $429)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $280

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Streaming fans will enjoy seeing an Amazon Fire TV Stick in their stocking. The device is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $50

Roku Streaming Stick 4K



Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming, and it includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

Roku streaming stick 4K, $50

Best Valentine's Day gifts for your partner

Looking for more suggestions to make your partner feel extra loved this Valentine's Day? Check out the best Valentine's Day gifts for your partner for cozy gifts, beauty gifts and more.

Want more specific recommendations? We have a Valentine's Day gift guide for your wife, Valentine's Day gift ideas for your boyfriend and more.

Ugg Tasman slippers

Ugg

Gift your valentine the hottest slippers of the season. Ugg's Tasman slippers were sold out for much of the holiday season. These must-have slippers are back in stock just in time for Valentine's Day. Plus, they come in a bunch of fun colors.

Ugg Tasman slippers, $100

Welly Traveler



Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz water bottle, $40

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket



Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 (reduced from $55)

Big Blanket Co. Premier plush blanket (10' x 10')



Big Blanket Co.

As its name implies, Big Blanket Co. makes some big blankets. The Premier Plush oversized blanket is made of a super cozy microfiber. It's available in your choice of 13 colors.

Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush blanket (10' x 10'), $259

The brand also just released a new soft sherpa blanket that is a great gift if your partner prefers a little extra warmth.

Big Blanket Co. sherpa stretch blanket, $249

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $179

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes, too. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $205

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box

Godiva

It's hard to go wrong with a quality box of chocolates. This heart-shaped Godiva chocolate box contains 14 flavors, including a white praliné heart, milk praliné heart and dark ganache heart.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box, $41

Glazed ceramic fondue set



Zen Kitchen via Amazon

Nothing says romance like a pot of fondue, and with this fun and festive fondue pot set you can keep the romantic date nights rolling and serve fondue at home whenever the mood strikes.

This set includes ceramic bowls that are safe to set over an open flame to heat the chocolate or cheese the old fashioned way. The heart-shaped glazed ceramic bowls are also microwave and dishwasher safe for easy prep and clean up. The set comes with one large serving pot and six small bowls.

Glazed ceramic fondue set, $29 (reduced from $35)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker



Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70 (reduced from $75)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $72

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle



Hyperice

The Core Meditation Trainer from Hyperice is designed to ease people into meditation and find a deeper focus and peace. Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device. The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.

The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.

Core premium bundle, $179 (reduced from $249)

Valentine's Day gift guides

Getty/Walmart/Oura/The Comfy/Melinda Maria Jewelry

As always, check back to CBS Essentials for more Valentine's Day gift guides for every special someone in your life. We will continue to bring you the best Valentine's Day gift ideas and deals through February 14.

Related content from CBS Essentials: