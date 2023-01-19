This The Pioneer Woman pantry essentials set our readers love is on sale now and makes a great Valentine's Day gift

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Right now, you can give their kitchen a new-for-2023 makeover with this 25-piece kitchen essentials set from The Pioneer Woman for Valentine's Day.

This adorable pantry set includes a utensil crock, napkin box, silicone tool set, butter dish, measuring cups and spoons, sugar bowl, ramekins and more. Shop the set that's on sale now at Walmart before it sells out.

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)

More The Pioneer Woman items to gift

Add the below from The Pioneer Woman to your cart as well. Most of it is on sale!

The Pioneer Woman 18-piece mixing bowl set

This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The set includes five melamine serving bowls and four melamine prep bowls, each with a coordinating plastic snap-on lid.

The mixing bowls are made with durable, chip- and scratch-resistant melamine and have non-slip bottoms to keep bowls in place while protecting your countertops. Get the whole set on sale now at Walmart for an unbeatable price.

The Pioneer Woman 18-piece mixing bowl set, $23 (reduced from $29)

The Pioneer Woman comforter set

Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on the 4.2-star-rated The Pioneer Woman four-piece comforter set.

"This comforter set by The Pioneer Woman is gorgeous," a Walmart reviewer says. "It is soft and great quality just like the other one I have in a different color scheme."

The adorable four-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes: full/queen and king -- both are $25. Choose between nine different designs.

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $25 (reduced from $69)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set



CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

It's available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $49

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set

If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, a five-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, a six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set



This set includes 12 items: a one-quart saucepan, a three-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a five-quart Dutch oven with lid, eight-inch and 10-inch skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

