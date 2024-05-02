Breaking down Biden's comments about campus protests
President Biden on Thursday addressed the campus protests over the war in Gaza, saying the National Guard should not be brought in to deal with the demonstrations, but that violent protests were not acceptable. CBS News national security contributor Samantha Vinograd commented on the public safety factors in the president's comments and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe provided details on what prompted Mr. Biden to speak about the campus protests now.