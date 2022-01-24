Valentine's Day jewelry gift ideas: From affordable to luxurious

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

On Valentine's Day, we express love and gratitude to the people in our lives. We gift our family, friends and lovers tokens of our affection. While it's always great to receive cards, chocolate, plushies and holiday socks, it's a very special treat to get something sparkly or made with gold.

Consider these Valentine's Day jewelry gift ideas before you even look at another bag of conversation hearts. We found Valentine's Day jewelry for every budget, including affordable pieces at Amazon and trendy jewelry sets from Madewell and Kendra Scott. Read on to discover fun heart-shaped earrings, matching bracelets and necklaces set with unique stones.

Got the budget to spend big bucks on a brilliant diamond necklace or even an engagement ring? We've found some pricey Valentine's Day gifts ideas that will make your sweetheart swoon, too. Keep reading to shop our Valentine's Day jewelry picks.

Cealxheny beaded drop earrings: $10

Go bold this Valentine's Day without breaking the bank. These boho-inspired heart earrings look festive in red. The beaded baubles are also available in pink, white, yellow and multi-color.

Cealxheny beaded drop earrings, $10

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace: $12



This paperclip chain necklace is plated in 18K gold. The necklace features an eye-catching enameled heart pendant, which can be ordered in eight different colors.

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace, $12

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace: $14

Shopping for your minimalist Valentine? This 14k gold-plated initial heart necklace makes a simple but romantic gift.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace, $14

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets: $26

These matching engraved bracelets are a great gift for you and the Valentine who prefers to wear something subtle instead of something pink or covered in hearts. The matching bracelet set is made with stainless steel and can be engraved with 21 different romantic sayings.

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets, $26

Madewell rose quartz heart friendship bracelet set: $26

Want to show the world that you and your Valentine are together? Buy this Madewell set of matching bracelets. These gold-plated brass chain bracelets feature pink rose quartz hearts.

Madewell rose quartz heart friendship bracelet set, $26

Kendra Scott Haven heart ring set: $60

This ring set comes with three rings. Each ring features tiny hand-painted multi-color enamel hearts. The set is currently only available in ring sizes 7, 8 and 9.

Kendra Scott Haven heart ring set, $60

Kendra Scott beaded Ansley heart gold pendant necklace: $88

This 14K gold-plated necklace with purple beading features a genuine, undyed lilac phosphate. According to the brand, the stone is recognized for its golden veining and ability to inspire calm, spirituality and healing.

Kendra Scott beaded Ansley heart gold pendant necklace, $88

Kendra Scott beaded Ansley heart gold drop earrings: $120

These gorgeous gold and red heart drop earrings feature a red kyocera opal. The lab-grown stone takes 12 to 14 months to produce. The kyocera opal is known for its striking flashes of colored light.

Kendra Scott beaded Ansley heart gold drop earrings, $120

Stone and Strand "Heart on Your Sleeve" banner necklace: $151

This customizable 10K solid yellow gold banner necklace is currently on sale. This gift can be personalized with a monogram, date, inscription, or initial. It can also be purchased without one.

Stone and Strand "Heart on Your Sleeve" banner necklace, $151 (regularly $275)

Stone and Strand "Piece of My Heart" necklace: $675

Shower your Valentine with diamonds for Valentine's Day. This 10K solid yellow gold necklace features a stunning white diamond in the shape of a heart. Stone and Strand uses only 100% ethically Earth-mined diamonds.

Stone and Strand "Piece of My Heart" necklace, $675

Brilliant Earth Aria diamond engagement ring: $1,190

Proposing on the most romantic day of the year? Make your Valentine swoon with this 14K rose gold engagement ring. While an oval is always classic, this engagement ring can be customized with a variety of diamond shapes, carat sizes and weights.

Brilliant Earth Aria diamond engagement ring, $1,190 and up

