Valentine's gift guide 2023: Best Valentine's Day gifts at Nordstrom

Our Place

Valentine's Day is two weeks away, so it's time to get moving on your Valentine's Day gift shopping. Thankfully, Nordstrom has plenty of popular gift options available now -- and some of them are even on sale.

To help you find the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, we've compiled the best Nordstrom Valentine's Day gift ideas. Many of this year's most-wanted gifts, including the Our Place Always Pan, Dyson Airdrop Styler and Ugg slippers, are available now at Nordstrom.

Best Valentine's Day gifts at Nordstrom

Shop the best home, fashion and beauty gifts at Nordstrom now.

Dyson Airwrap styler

Nordstrom

The Dyson Airwrap styler is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

This summer, a new generation of the Airwrap was released. The new version of the Dyson Airwrap has a couple of improvements. The curler attachment has been updated to accommodate clockwise and counterclockwise curling. It also includes a new flyaway-reducing tool that smooths hair.

It's always difficult to find the styler in stores or online due to high demand. But the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long (for long hair) is available now at Nordstrom.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long, $600

Cast Iron Our Place Always Pan set

Nordstrom

This set from the popular cookware brand Our Place serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest. This set features an 8-in-1 cast iron version of the popular Our Place Always Pan.

Cast Iron Our Place Always Pan set, $155

Our Place ovenware set



Our Place

Does your valentine love to bake or cook? Consider this aesthetically pleasing (and highly functional) ovenware set. The five-piece set includes a 21"x 11.8" oven pan, 13.6" x 8.4" main bake dish, 11" x 6.5" side bake dish, 11" x 5.2" loaf pan and a 10.8" x 16.4" silicone oven mat. It comes in several colors including Spice, a warm dusky pink that is perfect for Valentine's Day.

Our Place ovenware set, $195

Fjällräven mini Kånken water-resistant backpack



Nordstrom

The high-quality Kånken backpack from Fjällräven was designed in the '70s for Swedish schoolchildren, but it has been making a resurgence all over the world thanks to its stylish and durable design.

Fjällräven mini Kånken water-resistant backpack, $80

Slip pure silk pillowcase

Nordstrom

The pure silk pillowcase from Slip promises the best beauty sleep of your life with anti-aging, anti-frizz benefits. Silk fibers are better than cotton fibers at helping your skin and hair retain moisture, all while reducing friction.

Slip pure pillowcase, $89 and up

Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum

Nordstrom

This unisex perfume from Le Labo is perfect for anyone who enjoys woodsy, spicy scents. It's inspired by the American West, and is a great last-minute gift for someone who's hard to buy for.

Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum, $90 and up

Ugg cozy slippers



Nordstrom

These cozy slippers from Ugg make an excellent Valentine's Day gift. They feature a plush, genuine shearling trim for extra comfort.

Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100)

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings

Nordstrom

These popular leggings are made with a supersoft knit fabric that provides all-day comfort. They make a great gift for friends and family that do yoga, enjoy hiking or just like to lay around in ultra-comfy athleisure.

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings, $88

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Nordstrom

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket

Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. These soft, fluffy blankets make the perfect cozy gift this Valentine's Day.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $180

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame



Nordstrom

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos from your iPhone or other smart device. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness, dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode and wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame, $179

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal

Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper

Nordstrom

These woolen women's slide slippers come in six colors and are made of genuine shearling. They're on sale now for as low as $69. Pricing varies by color.

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $69 and up (reduced from $90)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser



Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skincare product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $99

Skims velour wrap robe

Nordstrom

This plush velour robe from Kim Kardashian's Skims line makes a great gift. It offers a cozy, luxurious feel and comes in a wide size range.

Skims velour wrap robe, $128

Hoka Clifton 8

Hoka

Looking for a gift for the runner in your life? Consider the Hoka Clifton 8 running shoes.

These shoes boast a streamlined silhouette, breathable mesh upper and foam midsole for extra cushioning while pounding the pavement. With a 4.5-star rating, it's no wonder the Clifton 8 is one of the brand's bestselling shoes. Available in both men's and women's sizes.

Women's Hoka Clifton 8, $112 (reduced from $140)

NuFace mini+ starter kit

Nordstrom

The NuFace mini starter set is a great introduction to the NuFace system. It includes the NuFace facial toning device, an application brush, a silk creme activator, an aqua gel activator and a power adapter.

NuFace mini+ starter kit, $245

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara

Nordstrom

This volumizing mascara promises to deliver feathery, fanned-out lashes. The deep black mascara doesn't clump or get brittle.

Says one Nordstrom reviewer: "I have used this mascara since the week it first released. It is my number one favorite!"

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara, $28

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden

Nordstrom

Dad can grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water, and comes in three colors. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $100

Naot unwind slippers

Nordstrom

These cozy slippers include mattress foam padding, soft fleece and a plush design to keep your feet cozy and warm. They're a great cozy gift for any of the women in your life this Valentine's Day.

Naot unwind slippers, $70

