Best home deals and finds at the Target Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and the discounts so far are pretty impressive. Along with Amazon and Walmart, Target is one of the best places to go to score great Memorial Day discounts on a variety of products.

And it's not just us who think this. A Target employee recently went viral for her TikTok advising people not to buy anything at Target the week before Memorial Day, telling her audience that there's going to be "a lot of deals" from Friday to Monday. And she was right. We went through the retail giant's Memorial Day sale section and found discounts of up to 58% on a variety of home products, including summer essentials, bathroom necessities, furniture and more.

Best Memorial Day deals on home goods at Target

Target's Memorial Day sale, named the Hello Summer Sale, runs from today through Monday, May 27, 2024. Tap the button below to see all the deals at Target's big sale, or read on for our expert-curated top picks.

Don't sleep on these deals; prices could change daily, so the discount you see today may be gone tomorrow.

Costway patio rattan dining set: Save 58%

Those looking to entertain their family or friends this summer will appreciate the steep discount on this Costway patio rattan dining set. The set can seat up to six people, has an umbrella hole and is made of materials that are water- and weather-resistant.

What we are most fond of though are the details present in this dining set, including pads on the bottom of the chairs and tables to prevent your patio floors from scratching. The chairs feature padded armrests, making for a more comfortable lounging experience, and the cushion covers can be removed and cleaned in the washing machine.

This Costway patio rattan dining set has a 4.3-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "I have had so many barbecues using this fabulous set. The seats are comfortable, the cushions clean easily and it looks beautiful…"

Best Choice Products solar LED cantilever patio umbrella: Save 49%

This cantilever umbrella is low-key huge, taking up 100 square feet of space. This translates to plenty of shade coverage under your patio furniture for you and your loved ones this summer. The umbrella rotates 360 degrees, which can be controlled via the foot pedal, can be tilted multiple different ways and has a wind vent to give you much-needed airflow as you lounge outside.

The standout feature is the solar LED lights that are strung inside the skeleton of the umbrella, allowing you to keep enjoying those cool summer evenings on the patio. The lights take about seven to eight hours to charge and can last four to five hours. You can get this umbrella in 17 different colors, ranging from beige to orange.

The Best Choice Products solar LED cantilever patio umbrella has a 4.6-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "Great umbrella. One of the nicer ones I've gotten over the years. Lights are bright and the color I got is beautiful (light gray). Easy to assemble, and really smooth operation. We love it."

Dyson V15 Detect cordless stick vacuum: Save $100

We think anytime you can get any discount on a Dyson, you should take it. The V15 is one of the more popular vacuums that the brand makes, boasting more than 1,600 five-star ratings on Target alone. And it's pretty easy to see why. The cordless vacuum offers up to an hour of runtime, can convert into a handheld model and has a sleek LCD control screen that displays how much power you have left.

We like the Dyson V15 Detect's vacuum heads, including the Fluffy Optic head that has a light attached to it, allowing you to spot harder-to-see dust and hair. We also like the Digital Motorbar cleaner head that detangles pet hair from its brush bar for you.

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless stick vacuum has a 4.6-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "Thought my floors and rugs were clean, until I got my new V-15. I love everything about it!"

Another customer said, "The more I use it, the more I like it. Best vacuum to have when your dog sheds constantly."

PowerXL Vortex pro air fryer: Save 46%

This air fryer is a steal for all that it has to offer hungry home cooks. The size is quite generous; at eight quarts, the pro air fryer can serve more than six people (depending on the serving size, of course). It also has ten cooking settings, including options dedicated to specific foods. These include French fries, fish, eggs and chicken.

You can also reheat, defrost, bake, broil and even dehydrate food. And with a temperature setting up to 430 degrees, you may find that you won't need to use your oven as much this summer after purchasing this air fryer.

The PowerXL Vortex pro air fryer has a 4.5-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "This is the best thing yet. I love how this cooks my food. It gives the best taste. All the seasonings come through when using this fryer."

Another customer said, "Perfect size for our family of five! Easy to use and clean. Also like that there is a removable shelf if you want to cook more than one item at a time."

Bissell Little Green Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner: Save 24%

We at CBS Essentials think that upholstery cleaners are just as important to have on hand at home as vacuums and mops are. This is especially true if you have pets.

The Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner offers the power of its sister product, the Little Green Machine, which one of our writers got to test out (spoiler alert: she loved it). When paired with the brand's dedicated pet stain brush and cleaning solutions, the Bissell Pet Pro carpet cleaner can lift stains and get rid of rancid pet odors. It comes with a five-foot hose and a spray crevice tool, which will help in reaching harder-to-clean areas.

Bissell Little Green Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner has a 4.4-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "I have a puppy who had urinated in three different spots on my carpet. (He is potty trained now.) I tried cleaning with pet spray products that got rid of the smell but not the stain. One cleaning with the Bissell carpet cleaner and the pet urine cleaning solution and ALL the stains are gone!"

Medford corner desk with drawer: Save up to 30%

This desk is truly a genius way to make use of corner space in your home. Desks can take up a lot of real estate in your living room or bedroom, especially for people who live in small apartments.

In addition to its space-saving design, we also appreciate how much storage you get with this desk. There's a large drawer that can hold important documents and shelves underneath that can be a great place to put books or notebooks. The desk comes in six colors, including shades of green and pink (discount varies by color).

The Medford corner desk has a 4.4-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "Have had this desk for my daughter for a couple years now. I have scrubbed permanent marker off of it, and so many other messy crafts. I have used a Magic Eraser on it, Comet [and] a scratch pad to try and get all the things off that my daughter has made a mess with and this paint still looks AMAZING! I would have thought it would have worn through the paint by now but it hasn't!"

SereneLife large bucket towel warmer: Save 41%

Towel warmers are game changers in that they offer a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home. After you've gotten out of the shower or bath and wrapped yourself in a warm towel, we're sure you'll never go back.

This large towel warmer from SereneLife will give you that luxurious comfort, as it's able to hold two body towels. But don't limit yourself to just towels. The brand encourages people to also throw in their robes, throw blankets or pajamas.

The SereneLife large bucket towel warmer automatically shuts off after an hour of use. It only weighs 12 pounds, so you can easily transport it from bathroom to bathroom so your roommates or other members of your family can experience the soothing relaxation it provides.

Buy now at Target and save $70 on your purchase.

American Soft Linen six-piece towel set: Save 34%

It's surprising how expensive towels can get, which is why we are so into the discount on this set from American Soft Linen. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash clothes. Each is made of Turkish cotton, a premium cotton known for being soft, absorbent and long-lasting. The towel set also boasts an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, meaning that this product has been verified to have been made without harmful substances.

You can get this set in your choice of 20 color options. These range from neutrals such as white and gray to vibrant colors such as yellow and lilac.

The American Soft Linen six-piece towel set has a 4.6-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "They are a nice shade of gray, have a good texture and are very comfortable. Highly recommend them and I might get a second set for my other bathroom!!"