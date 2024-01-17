CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon/Gorjana/Dyptique

Valentine's Day is a holiday about love, and is there anyone worthy of more love and adoration than Mom? Even if she says she doesn't want a gift and suggests you just send a card, Valentine's Day is a terrific time to show Mom just how much you appreciate all that she's done for you.

Finding a perfect gift for the woman who has everything, knows everything and can do everything can be a daunting task. That's where the shopping experts here at CBS News Essentials come in. We never met a gift guide or a challenge we didn't like. Finding the perfect Valentine's Gift for Mom isn't easy, but she taught us to be resilient and hard working. We're up to the challenge.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for Mom

In most families, Mom is the person who comes up with clever gifts for every holiday or special occasion, while assuring the family she doesn't want or need anything in return. But even the most doting parent deserves a show of appreciation this Valentine's Day.

For the mom who loves designer brands: Tiffany Eau de Parfum

Nordstrom/Tiffany & Co.

Let's face it, Mom has great taste and she appreciates the finer things. There's no shame in her high-end game, which is why she'll absolutely love the luxurious gift of Tiffany & Co.'s dazzling perfume. Mom will get a dose of luxury every day.

We love gifting a "little blue box" about as much as any mom will appreciate receiving one. The perfume's bottle is so pretty, it'll be a gorgeous addition to her vanity or bathroom counter.

Why we like the Tiffany & Co. Eau de Parfum:

This perfume's light, fresh scent mixes a combination of iris, patchouli, musk and flowers.

The gorgeous bottle was designed to replicate a Tiffany diamond.

For the mom who loves candles: Diptyque Baies and Roses duo

Diptyque

This limited edition Valentine's gift set from Dyptique, maker of some of the world's most luxurious candles, is a smell symphony of flowers and leaves. Burn this candle duo together for the perfect combination of greens, berries and roses.

Why we like this Diptyque limited edition candle set:

Packaged as two halves of a heart, this candle set was designed to make the perfect scent when combined together.





For the mom who loves jewelry: Gorjana "Mama" necklace

Gorjana

A terrific group gift for Mom, or a solo effort to show your appreciation, you can't go wrong gifting her a 14 karat gold "Mama" necklace from Gorjana. This is a timeless gift she'll enjoy for years to come.

Why we like the Gorjana Mama necklace:

This is a high-quality necklace crafted from 14 karat solid gold.

This necklace comes with a 15-inch chain and 2-inch extender, which is adjustable in 1-inch increments from 15 to 17 inches.

The chain safely closes with a spring ring closure.

When you want to send flowers (but better): Eterfield preserved roses

Amazon

Sending roses to Mom on Valentine's Day is still a total win. Eterfield's 16-piece preserved roses in a box are a long-lasting gift she'll enjoy for up to a year. You can choose from ten different color options, including a multi-color box.

Why we like the Eterfield preserved rose gift box:

These roses are 100% real and have been treated to maintain their color and beauty for almost a year.

Each box contains 16 eternal roses and comes in a stylish white box with clear acrylic top, a stylish add to Mom's home.

Unlike most cut flowers that wilt or die within days, these roses are maintenance-free and don't require water or sunlight.

For the coffee-loving mom: Ember smart mug

Amazon

This smart coffee mug is built to keep hot beverages hot without back-and-forth trips to the microwave or necessitating a new pot of java. Its long-lasting battery ensures that mom's drink will stay at her preferred temperature between 120 and 145 degrees on a full charge.

The mug works with or independently of the Ember app, which can set the temperature, customize drink presets and more. The mug will even remember the last temperature Mom sets it to. It'll go to sleep after two hours of inactivity or when the cup is empty, then wake up and start heating when it senses liquid or movement.

Why we like the Ember smart mug:

It keeps coffee warm for up to 80 minutes on a single charge, or all day when used with the included coaster.

It's great for students or remote workers who like to keep their coffee warm through meetings or study sessions.

It features a durable scratch-resistant coating.

For the ultimate lounger: Big Blanket Co. Hideout hoodie

Big Blanket Co

Sometimes a regular blanket just isn't enough. That's why we love this cozy blanket hoodie that Mom can wear around the house. Don't want to leave the covers to go grab a snack? No problem! You can bring your blanket with you with the Hideout hoodie.

"I bought this for my spouse and she practically lives in it now," a reviewer says. "It's warm, it's soft. When she discovered the thumb hooks on the sleeves, she squealed happily."

This hoodie is currently on sale for $110, reduced from $130.

Why we like the Big Blanket Co Hideout hoodie:

It has a cozy sherpa lining.

It comes with a built-in eye mask, a zippered kangaroo pouch and cuffed sleeves with thumb holes.

For the mom in need of a little luxury: Quince cashmere sweater

Quince

You've probably seen these luxurious, yet relatively affordable sweaters on your Instagram feed or TikTok For You page this fall. These social media-loved cashmere sweaters have gotten plenty of hype for being incredibly soft, as they're made from genuine cashmere.

Quince's motto is that "quality shouldn't be a luxury" and they definitely stayed true to that by offering incredibly luxurious sweaters for much less than cashmere typically goes for.

Choose from several fits and styles to find the sweater that best fits your mom's style. Prices start at just $50 and vary by style.

Why we like Quince cashmere sweaters:

They offer the luxurious feel of cashmere in a more affordable price range.

The sweaters are crafted from 100% Mongolian cashmere.

They are ethically produced.

For the hairstylist at heart: Dyson Airwrap multi-styler

Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is the ultimate hair tool. The versatile attachments are designed to help you create hairstyles from beach waves to the perfect stick-straight blowout. It's a major way to show your appreciation to the beauty and haircare loving mom in your life, regardless of the lengthy of her locks.

"It somehow magically wraps your hair around the wand so you don't have to," says one Amazon reviewer. "It creates the perfect, flowy, slightly irregular, natural looking curls."

Why we like Dyson AirWrap Styler:

It's designed to minimize heat damage.

It's a versatile styling tool that can straighten, curl and dry hair.

Using heat to dry and curl at the same time, the Dyson AirWrap takes time off your day by combining blowdrying and styling with one tool.

For the travel lover: Monos Metro tote bag

Monos

The Monos Metro tote is a large travel tote that can carry all of mom's travel essentials. It features a zippered interior pocket for smaller essentials like keys and passport, a tech sleeve for a laptop or tablet and an interior water bottle pocket.

This is a Valentine's gift for the stylish mom that is always on the go, or who has a strong sense of wanderlust and loves to travel.

Why we like the Monos Metro tote:

It features zippered interior pockets for easy organization.

It features a built-in trolley sleeve that fits around the handle of your suitcase.

It's a great size for travel and offers plenty of storage.

For the mom that loves dessert: Ninja Creami ice cream maker



Ninja

Does your mom love a sweet treat? Surprise her with this bestselling ice cream maker. The TikTok viral ice cream maker can be used to make unique frozen concoctions right at home.

It can be used to make ice cream, smoothies, gelato, sorbets, protein ice cream and milkshakes. Mom can also add her favorite mix-ins for personalized ice cream flavors. Making custom ice cream is also a super fun (and tasty!) activity to do as a family, so it's a fun way to give mom a gift and spend some quality time with her too.

It's on sale at Walmart for $169, a savings of $30.

Why we like the Ninja Creami ice cream maker:

It's easy to use with seven one-touch programs.

It comes with a recipe guide with 30 recipes.

It allows for ultimate customization so she can make just about any flavor she can think of. $169 at Walmart

For the mom with a green thumb: Uncommon Goods flower garden in a box

Uncommon Goods

Does mom love to garden? Then consider this Uncommon Goods flower garden in a box gift set. It's great for experienced gardening enthusiasts, or moms looking to take up gardening for the first time.

The gift set includes seeds for 36 flowers that can grow anywhere in the country. Plus, it includes some fun unique shades like plum-colored sunflowers that may surprise even the greenest of thumbs.

Why we like the Uncommon Goods flower garden in a box set:

It includes shade and flower varieties not found at standard big-box gardening stores.

This gift works for recipients anywhere in the country, and no matter their level of expertise.

Each seed tube includes care instructions, making it beginner-friendly.

For the sentimental mother: Aura Carver digital photo frame

Amazon

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos sent from an iPhone, Android and other smart devices. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness and dynamic orientation; that means recipients can switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode. It also offers wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

This makes the perfect gift for the mom who's always pulling out family photos to show off or asking for photos of your kids. Got new photos to share? You can upload those too -- and surprise Mom with fresh images.

Why we like the Aura Carver digital photo frame:

You can upload photos they'll love to make it a more personalized gift.

It's easy to set up with the compatible app. Even less tech-savvy recipients will be able to figure it out.

You can invite friends and family from all over the world to contribute photos for a collaborative gift.

For the self-care queen: Theragun Pro



Amazon

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade massage gun device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for the fitness-obsessed mom or the mom who needs a little extra TLC on stiff joints after a day of running after the kids.

The Theragun Pro is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

It's currently $479, reduced from $599.

Why we like the Theragun Pro:

It comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip.

It's great for relieving soreness, tension and stiffness.

For the health enthusiast: Oura Ring Gen3



Oura

Traditional activity trackers often have a high-tech look that doesn't quite fit formal occasions. That's why we like the Oura Ring -- the tracker is designed to look great in any situation, so mom can track her fitness while still looking stylish.

The Oura Ring tracks how well you sleep, your daily movement and heart rate, can help set health goals, take you through guided meditations and more. This small wearable can sync your health and workout data from your favorite apps through Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava and Natural Cycles.

Why we like the Oura Ring:

Choose from six finishes including silver, gold, black and rose gold to find an Oura ring that will perfect fit mom's style.

It provides useful insights into your health and wellness beyond basic fitness tracking.

For the mom looking for a better night's sleep: Brooklinen weighted throw blanket



Brooklinen

Weighted blankets provide a comfortable, calming weight to help relieve anxiety and provide a better night's sleep. This Brooklinen weighted throw combines the quality and softness of Brooklinen bedding with the comforting weight of traditional weighted blankets.

"I have now bought two of these, neither for myself," a reviewer says. "I did lay under the first one, once, and I will say it is quite cozy. My wife has really enjoyed hers for about a year, and my daughter discovered it recently and had to have one, too."

Why we like the Brooklinen weighted throw blanket:

It's made with a premium cotton material.

It weighs 12 pounds, evenly distributed throughout the blanket,

For the mom that likes a bit of bling: Diamond Nexus Simply Bound lab-grown diamond bracelet

Diamond Nexus

Jewelry is a Valentine's gift that keeps shining for years to come, but diamond bracelets can easily cost an arm and a leg. Fortunately, there's an alternative that the average person can't distinguish from the real deal: lab-created diamonds.

This classic diamond-alternative bracelet from Diamond Nexus is a timeless gift that your mom will enjoy for years to come. It offers the glamour of a diamond tennis bracelet without costing you thousand of dollars. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond. The silver chain is easily adjustable for a perfect fit on your mom's wrist.

Why we like the Diamond Nexus Simply Bound bracelet:

You can customize the carat size to fit your mom's personal style.

It comes beautifully packaged in a little gift box.

For the mom that needs a pajama upgrade: Dagsmejan Nattwarm pajama gift set

Dagsmejan

Who deserves a comfortable sleepwear set more than your mom? This Nattwarm gift set from Dagsmejan is the perfect winter pajama upgrade thanks to it's breathability and soft fabric.

The sleepwear gift set includes a pair of pajama pants, a long-sleeved pajama top and a luxurious sleep mask.

Why they'll love the Dagsmejan Nattwarm pajama set:

The pajamas are made with premium merino wool.

The pajamas are ultra-breathable to keep the wearer warm without overheating.

For the funny mom: 'Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book'



Amazon

Adult coloring books have become popular in recent years, a fun way to unwind and reconnect with your artistic side. After all, it's been a while since most of us got to sit down and color. This snarky adult color book is filled with humorous yet relatable sayings and images for moms.

"This coloring book contains 32 pages of mom life pictures for coloring," an Amazon reviewer says. "I think that it contains the perfect blend of snarky, sentimental, and silly that only a mother can appreciate."

Why we like the 'Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book'

It's made with high-quality paper.

It's a great budget gift if younger kids want to contribute and buy a gift themselves.

