Summer 2023 is nearly here. Whether you're looking forward to lounging by the pool or hosting backyard barbecues, now is a great time to upgrade your patio setup. An Adirondack chair makes a great addition to any outdoor space. Continue reading to discover more about this durable piece of outdoor furniture and explore our top picks for the best Adirondack chairs. Plus, shop our wide selection of on-sale patio essentials that can transform any backyard into a little slice of paradise.

L.L. Bean Eucalyptus Adirondack lounger, $449

Mainstays wood outdoor modern Adirondack chair, $67 (reduced from $92)

Neighbor Low Chair, $800

Never heard of an Adirondack chair? Where have you been! Named for the Adirondack mountains, the Adirondack chair is a slatted outdoor chair that typically features wide armrests, a tall, contoured back and a deep, inward-slanting seat. Adirondack chairs usually sit low to the ground and at a recline; the design makes them ideal for relaxing on a hot summer afternoon.

These patio staples tend to be super-durable. Adirondack chairs are typically crafted with weather-resistant materials such as wood or plastic. The material, along with the chair's airy slatted design, makes the Adirondack an ideal outdoor chair for summer months.

We checked user reviews and rounded up the best classic Adirondack chairs from top brands including L.L. Bean, Neighbor and more. These customer-loved chairs all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. We've found an Adirondack chair for everyone -- we're talking adjustable Adirondack chairs, rocking Adirondack chairs, a wide variety of colors, sizes and so much more.

Best Adirondack chairs for summer 2023

Mainstays wood outdoor modern Adirondack chair

Walmart

This simple, yet elegant Adirondack chair from Walmart is a great budget-friendly option. Crafted with FSC-certified sustainable acacia wood and a protective paint finish, you can enjoy this chair year-round. Mainstays' outdoor, modern-styled chair comes in three colors.

Mainstays wood outdoor modern Adirondack chair, $67 (reduced from $92)

Neighbor Low Chair

Neighbor

The Low Chair is Neighbor's take on the classic Adirondack design. It's made with durable recycled plastic. Neighbor says the chair is fade-proof, waterproof and even maintenance-free. Want more? Here's more: The Low Chair comes with a 20-year all-weather warranty. It comes in three colors.

Neighbor Low Chair, $800

Serwall folding Adirondack chair

Amazon

Featuring all the best aspects of a standard Adirondack chair, this folding Adirondack can be tucked away when not in use. It's made of high-impact, durable polystyrene. This chair comes in over 15 colors. Prices vary by color.

Serwall folding Adirondack chair, $210

L.L. Bean eucalyptus Adirondack lounger

L.L. Bean

Stretch out in this Adirondack-style lounger, made with weather-resistant Brazilian eucalyptus. If you prefer to sit in a standard-size Adirondack chair, then simply slide and store the lounger's ottoman section inside the seat.

L.L. Bean Eucalyptus Adirondack lounger, $449

McCaysville solid wood folding Adirondack chairs (set of 2, gray)

Wayfair

Looking for multiple Adirondack chairs? Wayfair has a deal on this pair of folding Adirondack chairs right now. These slatted chairs are crafted from weather-resistant acacia wood.

This pair comes in 10 colors.

McCaysville solid wood folding Adirondack chairs (set of 2, gray), $208 (reduced from $270)

Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack rocking chair

Amazon

This hybrid piece is crafted from high-quality acacia wood and combines the best elements of two classic front-porch pieces: the rocker and the Adirondack chair.

Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack rocking chair, $152

KidKraft wooden Adirondack chair (honey)

Amazon

Don't forget the little ones when you're planning summer fun on the patio. This child-sized Adirondack chair is recommended for kids ages 3 to 8. Assembly is available -- for a fee, natch.

KidKraft wooden Adirondack chair (honey), $49 (reduced from $80)

Rockler Adirondack chair plans with templates

Amazon

Looking for a new Adirondack chair and a summer project? Build your very own Adirondack chair with the help of a template from Rockler. Step-by-step instructions for the entire building process are included, along with pre-cut, full-size templates.

Rockler Adirondack chair plans with templates, $20

Best patio furniture deals to shop this summer

There are many ways to upgrade your backyard in time for summer. From a new chaise lounge to an outdoor TV, here are our picks for great patio furniture pieces that you can save big on right now.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair: $230

Walmart

Lounge on the deck on this acacia wood chaise with an adjustable backrest. The piece has wheels, making it easy to move, and includes a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy blue cushions.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $230

Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $104

Wayfair

This 32-quart cooler table from Artem with a pop-up bar top does triple duty: It functions as a weather-resistant coffee table, a standing bar table and a party cooler. The all-in-one piece holds up to 40 12-ounce beverage cans and can support up 110 pounds.

Artem 3-in-1 table and cooler (32 quart): $104

55" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV (partial sun): $2,587



Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's "The Terrace" is a mountable, high-end smart TV that's legitimately intended for outdoor use. The QLED 4K outdoor set with a built-in speaker boasts anti-reflective coating, and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. (IP rating or no, it's recommended you keep "The Terrace" covered and protected when not in use.)

The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.

55" Samsung "The Terrace" outdoor 4K TV (partial sun), $2,587 (reduced from $3,500)

