Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale: Save on outdoor furniture, grills and more

Summer is right around the corner. It's time to get your outdoor space prepped. But if the thought of buying a whole bunch of new patio furniture makes sweat more than a 90-degree day, you're in luck -- Wayfair's Big Outdoor sales event is going on now. This week you can shop budget-friendly patio furniture deals for up to 50% off.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best Wayfair deals on outdoor furniture. During the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale you can shop slashed prices on outdoor sectionals, dining sets, grills and more.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale.

Best Wayfair Big Outdoor deals

You can shop the full Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale by clicking the button below.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise lounge set: $336

These bohemian-looking outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five different positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

Choose from five colors. Inventory is limited -- so act fast.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $336 (reduced from $938)

Blackstone 4-burner flat-top gas grill: $279

If you're planning to host a BBQ or grill for your family this Memorial Day, then a new grill is a great investment. This Blackstone 4-burner flat-top gas grill features a 17-inch griddle flat top with plenty of room to grill all of your family's favorites.

Blackstone 4-burner flat-top gas grill, $279 (reduced from $300)

Pizzello stainless steel propane pizza oven: $185

An outdoor pizza oven is a great purchase for families or those that like to entertain over the summer. This Pizzello propane pizza oven is made with stainless steel and can be used outdoors. It has foldable legs and detachable pieces for easy storage. It can run on propane or wood burning.

Pizzello stainless steel propane pizza oven, $185 (reduced from $207)

Sand and Sable Norris wide outdoor loveseat with cushions: $360

This deep-seated outdoor loveseat features a mix of modern and rustic-inspired design elements. It's made with solid acacia wood and a weather-resistant metal frame.

Sand and Sable Norris wide outdoor loveseat with cushions, $360 (reduced from $919)

Arnerich wicker L-shape sectional with table: $340

This outdoor sectional is perfect for summer gatherings.

The set includes one sectional and one coffee table, both made with a durable beige rattan wicker frame and solid acacia wood legs.

Arnerich Wicker L-shape sectional with table, $340 (reduced from $367)

Joss & Main Savion 124-inch reversible patio sectional with cushions: $2,100

This large wicker patio sectional comes in 11 different cushion colors. It's modular, so you can reverse its orientation.

"This is exactly what I wanted -- a sectional sofa where all the pieces are individual for the most flexibility for room configuration," a reviewer said.

Joss & Main Savion 124-inch reversible patio sectional with cushions, $2,100 (reduced from $2,270)

Herrin polyethylene wicker 6-person seating group with cushions: $660

Two chairs can attach to this sofa to create an all-weather wicker sectional. Mix and match for the setup you want. You can seat up to six. This set also comes with a coffee table.

Choose from two colors.

Herrin polyethylene wicker six-person seating group with cushions, $660 (reduced from $800)

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table: $520

This outdoor fire pit turns any backyard into a luxurious summer paradise. It's constructed with lightweight concrete and includes an inconspicuous matching propane tank holder.

No assembly is required.

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table, $520 (reduced from $620)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $270

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of a wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $270 (reduced from $400)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,560



This outdoor dining set is currently marked down at Wayfair. It includes eight chairs with cushions.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,560 (reduced from $3,780)

