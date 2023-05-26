The best deals at the Wayfair Memorial Day weekend sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Wayfair Memorial Day clearance sale is on now. Right now, when you shop Wayfair, you can save up to 70% off on furniture, patio sets, appliances and more. This is the perfect opportunity to revamp your patio or upgrade your kitchen for summer.

Top products in this article

Shop all of Wayfair's Memorial Day deals

Best outdoor furniture deal: Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $340 (reduced from $1,103)

Best living room furniture deal: AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $880 (reduced from $2,299)

Why shop Wayfair? Like at Amazon, shipping on furniture pieces is typically fast and free. And while we see sofas and patio furniture go on sale at Wayfair all the time, many of the deals being offered this Memorial Day 2023 are especially good.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best Wayfair Memorial Day deals on outdoor furniture, appliances and more. For a limited time you can save up to 70% on top-rated home items from Wayfair -- but hurry, these deals won't last long.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Wayfair Memorial Day sale, happening now.

Best outdoor furniture deals at the Wayfair Memorial Day sale

Save on patio sets, outdoor loveseats, fire pits and more.

George Oliver 6-person outdoor dining set with cushions: $690



If you love to host parties or move your family dinners outside during the summer, this large patio dining set may be just what you need. It comes with a solid wood dining table and six outdoor dining chairs.

Plus, it's currently 22% off at Wayfair.

George Oliver 6-person outdoor dining set with cushions, $690 (reduced from $890)

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise lounge set: $344

These bohemian-inspired outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five different positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

The set is on sale now for $430, but you can use code "SAVE20" for an extra 20% off on top of the sale price. Several color options have already sold out, so act fast if you want to score this incredible chaise lounge set.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $344 with coupon (reduced from $938)

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set: $340

This four-person patio set includes a loveseat, two patio chairs and a table. All pieces are crafted from solid acacia wood. The chairs and loveseat come with comfortable yet durable cushions suitable for year-round use.

The set is currently available in three in-stock colors. One color option has already sold out, so don't delay.

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $340 (reduced from $1,103)

Endless Summer outdoor propane fire pit table: $192

Gather around the fire this summer with this deeply discounted fire pit table. The table features a stylish decorative table base that conceals the propane tank for the perfect 2-in-1 outdoor furniture piece.

Score the fire pit table for 56% off this weekend.

Endless Summer outdoor propane fire pit table, $192 (reduced from $440)

Sand and Stable Arnerich wicker L-shape sectional with table: $310

This outdoor sectional is perfect for summer gatherings.

The set includes one sectional and one coffee table, both made with a durable beige rattan wicker frame and solid acacia wood legs.

Sand and Stable Arnerich Wicker L-shape sectional with table, $310 (reduced from $367)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $280

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of a wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $280 (reduced from $400)

Best indoor furniture deals at the Wayfair Memorial Day sale

Upgrade your living room with a new sofa or shop more indoor furniture deals at Wayfair.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional: $880 (62% off)

If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful AllModern sectional is currently 62% off at Wayfair. The upholstered section features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa. The sectional features hand-built frames made with ultra-durable solid kiln-dried hardwood.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $880 (reduced from $2,299)

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair: $240

This upholstered armchair features a coastal farmhouse-inspired style with a nautical striped pattern and nailhead trim. Its seat cushion is removable for easy cleaning.

The chair is currently 66% off on Wayfair.

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair, $240 (reduced from $714)

There's a bundle deal currently available with this chair: Buy it, and you'll save 20% on this floor lamp.

Wade 62" floor lamp, $87 with bundle deal (reduced from $109)

Mercury Row Binford 30" free-standing single bathroom vanity: $400

Need a new vanity for your bathroom? This good-looking one has mid-century flair. It features a ceramic countertop and melamine wood base.

Find it in two colors.

Mercury Row Binford 30" free-standing single bathroom vanity, $400 (reduced from $995)

Portsea 70" media console: $228

This farmhouse-style media console has a weathered finish to keep things rustic. It accommodates flat-screen TVs up to 85 inches wide. It has open shelves for decor accents, plus doors to hide cables and more behind. In the back, find a cable management cutout.

This media console comes in five colors.

Portsea 70" media console, $228 (reduced from $287)

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa: $380

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors.

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa, $380 (reduced from $916)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $320 (56% off)

This pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $320 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,600

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing. It's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of solid wood and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) and features raised, molded panels for dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,600 (reduced from $2,599)

Best large appliance deals at the Wayfair Memorial Day sale

Give your kitchen a summer upgrade with these unbeatable Memorial Day appliance deals. Not sure of what refrigerator to buy or what the best washing machine model to buy is? Check out the following buying guides from CBS Essentials:

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator: $1,997

This GE smart refrigerator features a french door design. The door is outfitted with an advanced water filtration system for the ice maker and water dispenser. It includes a child lock and smart door alarm. Plus, with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish, it's easy to wipe away smudges and fingerprints to maintain a sparkling clean finish.

The refrigerator also offers plenty of storage and organization options with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width drawer with LED lights and deep door storage that's wide enough to hold gallon jugs.

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator, $1,997 (reduced from $3,299)

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set: $1,894

This stackable washer and dryer set is 27% off for Memorial Day. It includes a large-capacity, 4.8-cubic-foot front-load washer and a massive 7.8-cubic-foot gas dryer.

The set has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair with reviewers praising the product's quality, durability and quick-drying capabilities.

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set, $1,894 (reduced from $2,598)

Samsung french door refrigerator: $1,799

This stainless steel french door refrigerator features a finger-print resistant finish, ice maker and a door lock. The 27 cubic foot refrigerator features wide shelves and has been redesigned to hold 10% more groceries than a standard refrigerator.

Save $700 on this best-selling refrigerator now during the Wayfair Memorial Day sale.

Samsung french door refrigerator: $1,799 (reduced from $2,599)

GE Appliances electric freestanding range: $527

This freestanding four-burner electric range is also included in Wayfair's GE appliance sale for Memorial Day. It's currently 19% off while supplies last.

GE Appliances electric freestanding range, $527 (reduced from $649)

Best kitchen and small appliance deals at the Wayfair Memorial Day sale

Treat yourself to a new coffee maker, cookware set or other kitchen appliance while these deals last.

Cuisinart 4-cup coffee maker: $41

This compact four-cup coffeemaker is perfect for small kitchens, home offices and dorm rooms. It comes with a high-quality stainless-steel carafe and boasts a 30-minute automatic shut-off feature.

The best part is that it's currently only $41. Shop this way hot deal on Cuisinart while supplies last.

Cuisinart 4-cup coffee maker: $41 (reduced from $75)

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set: $220

If you're looking for doorbuster savings at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale, this is the deal for you. This Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 64% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered saute pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set, $220 (reduced from $615)

Nutribullet personal blender: $102

This on-sale personal blender is perfect for making smoothies and shakes this summer. With a 1200-watt motor, pre-programmed pulse cycle and hands-free auto shut-off, this Nutribullet blender is a powerful kitchen gadget that can puree or blend even the toughest ingredients.

Right now, it's 21% off for Memorial Day.

Nutribullet personal blender, $102 (reduced from $130)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $152



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool summer nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $152 (reduced from $190)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $350

The best-sellling Vitamix Explorian blender is 22% off at Wayfair right now. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless-steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $350 (reduced from $450)

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer: $250 (48% off)

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It features 12 speeds and can be used for baking, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding up meats and more.

It comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $460)

Smeg 2-slice 50s style toaster: $200

Smeg home appliances are beloved for their retro aesthetic and quality. Smeg products tend to be a bit pricey, but right now, you can score this Smeg 2-slice 50's-style toaster for 20% off on Wayfair.

Smeg 2-slice 50's style toaster, $200 (reduced from $250)

