Getty Images

Do your Memorial Day weekend plans involve a pool? Then you may want to refresh some of your pool and outdoor essentials. Whether you're in the market for a new pool float, portable speaker, sunglasses or a new swimsuit, we have summer-ready recommendations ahead.

Memorial Day 2023 is on May 29. That means you're running out of time to shop everything you need to kick off summer and have the best Memorial Day weekend ever. Keep reading to shop the best Memorial Day pool essentials for summer 2023.

Top products in this article

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential portable party speaker, $300

Funboy x Malibu Barbie golf cart, tube and towel bundle, $188 (reduced from $237)

Safavieh Newport adjustable chaise lounge chair, $247

Below, the best Memorial Day pool essentials. These finds from JBL, Yeti, Funboy and more will make a splash at your Memorial Day weekend pool party. These essentials from speakers to chaise lounges work for a variety of budgets. And they're all staff-loved or reviewer-loved with a four-star rating or higher.

Also, check out these Memorial Day 2023 deals you can shop right now.

Intex floating canopy bed



Intex via Amazon

For people who like to combine pool and nap time, this floating canopy bed from Intex might be the perfect thing. With a detachable sunshade and two cup holders, this pool float is primed for a long day on the water. Invite a friend to join you on this large inflatable raft or claim it all for yourself and camp out for a day of relaxation.

Intex floating canopy bed, $92 (reduced from $130)

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential party speaker

Amazon

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential, as its name may imply, is ready for your pool party. The splash-proof speaker provides up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. This portable speaker has 100W sound, deep bass and LED lights with a strobe effect to get the party started.

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential portable party speaker, $300

Yeti Rambler beverage bucket

Yeti

This Yeti beverage bucket is ideal for hosting. It's large enough to chill a six-pack of beer or keep up to three bottles of wine cool. You can also close this beverage bucket's lid and use it to keep ice frozen for hours. That means you can make cocktails without having to run indoors.

Find it in four colors. The ice scoop is sold separately.

Yeti Rambler beverage bucket, $150

Safavieh Newport adjustable chaise lounge chair

Amazon

Catch a tan (after putting on SPF, of course) on this chaise lounge chair. It's made of eucalyptus wood and has a built-in side table. Its included cushion comes in 14 colors and prints.

Safavieh Newport adjustable chaise lounge chair, $247

Funboy x Malibu Barbie golf cart, tube and towel bundle

Funboy

Get in the spirit for the upcoming "Barbie" movie with these Funboy x Malibu Barbie pool essentials. Save on a golf cart float, tube float and beach towel when you buy the collab bundle. The golf cart fits two adults and has a fringe-lined removable shade, plus two cup holders.

Funboy x Malibu Barbie golf cart, tube and towel bundle, $188 (reduced from $237)

Funboy electric inflatable air pump

Funboy

Don't forget an air pump to blow up all your floats. This one has three nozzle options and promises to inflate large floats in under three minutes. Just plug it into an outlet.

Funboy electric inflatable air pump, $19

Montce Ali Paisley bikini top and bottom

Montce

Treat yourself to a new bikini in time for Memorial weekend. May we suggest the Montce Lucy bikini top and Lulu bikini bottom? They come in a range of colors and prints. And if you're partial to the Ali Paisley print pictured, it's available in plenty of other swimsuit styles.

I, CBS Essentials staff writer Carolin Lehmann, love this bikini because it's the ideal combination of comfortable and flattering.

Montce Ali Paisley Lucy bikini top, $142

Montce Ali Paisley Lulu bikini bottom, $88

Fair Harbor The Bungalow trunk

Fair Harbor

Shop sustainable swimwear. These trunks from Fair Harbor are made with recycled plastic bottles. The company says it's helped remove more than 30 million plastic bottles from the ocean.

The Bungalow trunks have a five-inch inseam and a built-in liner. Find them in 13 colors and prints.

Fair Harbor The Bungalow trunk, $68

EyeBuyDirect Hera cat eye brown tortoise sunglasses

EyeBuyDirect

Don't forget to protect your eyes from the sun. I love these sunglasses because they're so comfortable and flattering to my round face shape. They never get tangled in my hair like many sunglasses do. You can order them with either prescription or non-prescription lenses. They come in one size that fits many.

EyeBuyDirect Hera cat eye brown tortoise sunglasses, $62

