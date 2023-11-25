Find out who you are: Ancestry DNA test kits are more than half off for Black Friday 2023
Sometimes, we're just curious, while other times there's a nagging desire to know more about our own story. Understanding our family's history with a cost-effective DNA test can connect us with our family tree, giving better understanding into ourselves and families. An ancestry test like Amazon best seller Ancestry DNA+ can help us understand our own genealogy in more depth, get to know our parents' history and even discover ethnicity and family connections we didn't know we had.
Now, Ancestry DNA+ is on sale at Amazon, an extended Black Friday deal that saves you over 50% on getting started down the path of better understanding who you really are. Keep reading for more on Amazon's terrific Ancestry DNA+ sale and how a DNA test really works.
AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit: Save $70
Ancestry DNA is having its biggest sale of the year, both at Amazon and at the Ancestry.com site. The Ancestry DNA+ Traits testing kit helps you better understand your genealogy, giving insight into your generations-deep family tree through the "world's largest" collection of online family history records according to the site.
Ancestry DNA+ Traits helps you discover 40+ genetic traits, allowing you to explore your history to inform a better understanding of your traits and preferences.
Normally $119, the Ancestry DNA + Traits genetic test kit is on sale for Black Friday 2023 for $49.
How Ancestry DNA works:
- Activate your DNA kit online, return a saliva ample in the prepaid package to Ancestry's state-of-the-art lab.
- Results will be made available online in six to eight weeks.
- Results will include a precise ethnicity estimate, matching by paternal side. (some features require an Ancestry membership).
More Black Friday 2023 DNA test deals you can still shop
Ancestry isn't the only DNA test that's on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check out these other Black Friday testing deals for you and your pet below, while they last.
- 23andMe DNA test kit with ancestry service, $79 (reduced from $119)
- 23andMe+ DNA test kit premium membership bundle with health and ancestry service, $129 (reduced from $299)
- TellmeGen advanced DNA Test with health, ancestry, traits and fitness reports, $70 (reduced from $123)
- Know Your Pet DNA by Ancestry: Dog breed ID test with genetic traits, $69 (reduced from $99)
- Embark dog DNA test kit with breed, health info and relative finder, $127 (reduced from $199)
- Basepaws cat DNA test kit with breed, health and dental analysis, $85 (reduced from $159)
How Does Ancestry DNA protect your privacy?
Ancestry takes your privacy seriously by using industry standard security practices to store DNA samples, results and any personal data provided to Ancestry. DNA test results and samples are stored without names or identifying information. Furthermore, you own your own DNA data and can choose to download your DNA data or have it deleted upon request. Check out the Ancestry Privacy Statement for more info.
