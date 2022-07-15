Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best Apple deals you can still get on Apple AirPods, iPad, MacBook and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over, but there are still plenty of deals on Apple products at Amazon today. We found the best deals on Apple laptops, Apple wireless headphones, Apple Watch smartwatches and more that you can shop right now.

Top deals in this article:

13" Apple MacBook Air (8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD): $899 (regularly $999)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $320 at checkout (regularly $399)

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

The best Apple Watch deals on Amazon

Check out all the best Apple Watch deals on Amazon, including the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE GPS and more.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $320

Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save BIG on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, some colors are currently available (such as the red Apple Watch seen here) for $320.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $320 at checkout (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $350

The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is also on sale at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $350 and up (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $499 (regularly $529)

Apple Watch SE (40 mm): $230



The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that's 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.

Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $230 at checkout (reduced from $279)

Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon

Amazon's a good bet for finding everyday savings on Apple AirPods. The best deals we spotted were on two of the line's latest iterations, the Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Pro: $170

Amazon

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Now at $170, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $170

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

They're no longer in stock at Amazon, but are sold at a more affordable price point than on the Apple site at Walmart.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation)

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $170 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $100



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music). They're more affordable on Amazon than the Apple site, where they sell for $129.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $129)

Apple AirPods Max: $439

Buy the sweet, immersive Apple AirPods Max direct from Apple, and you'll pay $549; buy the wireless, over-the-ear headphones via Amazon, and you'll pay $439 and up.

Apple AirPods Max, $439 and up (regularly $549)

The best Apple MacBooks deals at Amazon

Here are the best deals on Apple MacBook laptops that you can get during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

13" Apple MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage: $899

Apple via Amazon

This light, thin Apple MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen packs a punch thanks to its Apple M1 chip. It boasts 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life. Listed at $999 on Apple, you can get it for $100 off at Amazon.

13" Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM 256GB storage: $899 (regularly $999)

The best Apple iPad deals at Amazon

Amazon has deals on each of Apple's iPad product lines.

Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we've highlighted one price for each item.

Apple iPad 9: $299

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $412 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $569

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $569 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $699



Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.



Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $409

Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Amazon only has the 64 GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Mini in purple, but you can find all colors on sale at Walmart right now.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB) (starlight), $409 (reduced from $499)

Apple iPad Mini (256 GB) $549 (reduced from $649)

Amazon, meanwhile, does have some inventory left in the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage.

Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB) (space gray), $600 (reduced from $799)

Apple Watch bands



Don't forget to check Amazon for deals on Apple Watch bands, too. There are deals on both official Apple merch and stylish choices from third-party manufacturers.

Apple Watch sport loop band: $46



Amazon

This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.

Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack): $9.38

Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack), $9.38 (reduced from $20)

Apple Watch modern buckle band: $132

This official Apple Watch band is made with soft, buttery Granada leather. It features a durable, stretch-resistant layer that Apple says is the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

The watch band is compatible with 42 mm and 44 mm Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch modern buckle band, $132 (rediced from $149)

iPhone wireless chargers

Another Apple accessory you can get a deal on at Amazon right now is the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $87

Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can get it for $87 at Amazon.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)

Best Apple iPad accessories on Amazon

Once you've found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are the best-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Folio cover.

Apple Pencil 2: $129

Amazon

The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini. It's not currently on sale anymore.

Apple Pencil 2, $129

Apple Magic Keyboard: $99

If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple's Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth. It's not currently on sale anymore.

Apple Magic Keyboard, $99

Apple Smart Folio protective cover: $99

The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color. They're not currently on sale anymore.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9") (deep navy), $99

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9") (English lavender), $79

Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3") (electric orange), $59

