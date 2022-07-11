Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: The best deals you can shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 isn't the only big sale to look forward to in July. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has already started for select cardmembers. It opens to the general public July 15.

Below are some of our top picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, plus everything you need to know about the sale.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts July 9 for all Nordstrom cardmembers. (Select cardmembers can shop even earlier, based on their status.) The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will open to everyone on July 15, 2022.

How to shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals early

To save big at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it opens to the general public, you need to be a Nordstrom card holder (aka a Nordy Club member). If you don't already have a Nordstrom credit card, there's still time to sign up. Applicants can start shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale the same day they get approved.

There are two types of Nordstrom cards you can sign up for: a retail credit card and a Visa credit card. Both cards offer the same Nordstrom benefits, including early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and points for every dollar spent on either card. First-time card holders can even get a $60 bonus when they sign up.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, July 31. So even if you don't get early access, you'll have more than two weeks to save big and take advantage of all the great deals.

Best beauty deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the perfect time to pick up new beauty gadgets from Nuface, Dermapore and more. Shop our picks below or check out our comprehensive guide to all the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

T3 Aireluxe hair dryer: $134

Nordstrom

Upgrade your hair dryer with this T3 model. It has a special fan that propels a wider airflow to reduce dry time, helping your hair retain moisture. It comes with four attachments for different looks.

T3 Aireluxe hair dryer, $134 (reduced from $200)

Nuface Mini starter kit: $135

Nordstrom

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $64

Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $64 (reduced from $99)

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer: $49

Nordstrom

Stock up on this top-rated moisturizer by Kiehl's. It features beta carotene (an antioxidant), cocoa butter to soften skin and sesame oil, an emollient. This 33.8-ounce refill container, on sale for $49 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, is a $160 value (compared with the non-refill).

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer, $49 (reduced from $82)

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set: $65

Nordstrom

Try out a new scent this summer with the Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set. It includes three fan-favorite fragrances: AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.), The Noir 29 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.) and Santal 33 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.).

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set, $65

More of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 deals

Here are our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $120



Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these soft, fluffy blankets are $60 off.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $120 (reduced from $180)

Bernardo Selma leather loafer: $159

Nordstrom

This fashion-forward loafer is crafted with antiqued leather and a lug bottom for a modern look. The 1.75-inch heel will comfortably elevate your style. The Selma loafer is available in five colors, all of which are on sale during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Bernardo Selma leather loafer, $159 (reduced from $248)

Stagg EKG electric kettle: $141



Nordstrom

For the tech and tea enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and a built-in temperature control screen. The chic design will elevate any countertop.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this high-tech kettle will be on sale for $48 off.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $141 (reduced from $189)

Barefoot Dreams longline shawl collar cardigan: $100

Nordstrom

This uber-soft cardigan comes in three neutral hues. Wearing it is like wearing a cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, this Barefoot Dreams cardigan will be reduced from $148 to $100.

Barefoot Dreams longline shawl collar cardigan, $100 (reduced from $148)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden: $80

Nordstrom

Grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix. It comes in three colors.

Get this indoor garden kit for more than $50 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $80 (reduced from $136)

Beis Weekend travel bag: $68

Nordstrom

This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient weekend bag on the go.

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Beis Weekend travel bag, $68 (reduced from $98)

Best deals on summer essentials during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on Supergoop sunscreen, workout wear, stylish sandals and more during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set: $48



Nordstrom

Make sure your skin stays protected this summer by using a top-rated sunscreen. This three-piece set includes a 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop's Unseen broad spectrum SPF 40, an invisible, weightless, scent-free protectant. The set also includes a 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop Play Everyday lotion (SPF 50), a fast-absorbing, nongreasy sunscreen that's sweat- and water-resistant.

(Not the right choice for you? Check out these top-rated sunscreen options for 2022.)

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set (3 pc.), $48 (a $78 value)

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle: $28

Nordstrom

Stay hydrated this season with this ultra-dependable, wide-mouth Hydro Flask bottle. This 16-ounce bottle can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold ones reliably cool for up to 24 hours.

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle, $28 (reduced from $38)

Spanx Get Moving 14-inch skort: $48

Nordstrom

Hit the courts, trail, or just lounge around in style with this sweat-wicking, sculpting skort equipped with plenty of pockets for added convenience.

It's already sold out, but check back for a restock.

Spanx Get Moving 14-inch skort, $48 (reduced from $72)

Schutz Olly block heel sandal: $80

Nordstrom

Save nearly $40 on these gorgeous block-heeled sandals, available in five colors.

Schutz Olly block heel sandal, $80 (reduced from $118)

Outdoor Voices exercise dress: $75

Nordstrom

Stay cool or work up a sweat in style with this exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. Available in three colors, this dress is $25 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Outdoor Voices exercise dress, $75 (reduced from $100)

Best Spanx deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save big on some of Spanx's most popular styles during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and check out our guide to all the best Spanx deals for even more savings.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: $65

Nordstrom

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale these Spanx leggings are reduced from $98 to $65.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings: $73

Nordstrom

Add a little bit of extra shine to your wardrobe with these ultra-glossy faux leather leggings by Spanx. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the glossy version of these popular leggings will be reduced from $110 to $73.

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings, $73 (reduced from $110)

Best Ugg deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save big on these Ugg slippers, Ugg sling-backs and Ugg slides at Nordstrom.

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper: $60

Nordstrom

These woolen women's slide slippers come in two colors and are made of genuine shearling. They're reduced from $90 to $60 during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $60 (reduced from $90)

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper: $70

Ugg via Nordstrom

These classic suede-and-shearling slippers come in six colors. They're suitable for indoor or outdoor wear and have a foam-cushioned footbed. These Ugg slippers are reduced from $100 to $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper, $70 (reduced from $100)

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal: $50

Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Though they aren't included in this year's preview of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, select colors are on sale right now (to everyone, not just Nordstrom cardholders) for a whopping 50% off.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

