Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best electric toothbrush and water flosser deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here! Up your smile game with these Prime Day deals you can get right now on Amazon on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Waterpik water flossers and more.

Top products in this article:

See all Amazon Prime Day deals now

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750, $280 after coupon (reduced from $330)

Waterpik cordless water flosser, $36 (reduced from $40)

The American Dental Association says swapping out your toothbrush (or toothbrush head) every new season is essential. So, start off summer 2022 right, and upgrade your toothbrush now! We found the best oral-care products you can buy on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day 2022. We're talking items from top-rated brands such as Philips Sonicare, Oral-B and more.

Keep scrolling to shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on electric toothbrushes. And don't forget to floss! We've also found the best water flossers from Waterpik and beyond.

And remember: Amazon Prime Day deals are only for Prime members. Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on top-rated electric toothbrushes

The following electric toothbrushes from the likes of Philips Sonicare and Oral-B are rated 4 stars (out of 5) or higher on Amazon. Best of all? They're all on sale!

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750: $280

Amazon

This top-of-the-line electric toothbrush by Philips is on sale right now on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

The DiamondClean 9750 connects to the Sonicare app so you can track and get real-time feedback on your tooth-brushing habits. It features three intensity levels, four smart brush head types and five modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health and TongueCare. The brush also comes with a charging travel case, brush-head holder and a premium charging glass.

Choose from two colors.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750, $280 (reduced from $330)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush: $64

Philips Sonicare via Amazon

One Amazon customer raved that the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 had been "life changing." Wrote the user in a 5-star review: "My teeth feel like I have just left the dentist office every time I brush! This has made me a convert to electric toothbrushes for sure.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush, $64 (reduced from $70)

Oral-B 8000 electric toothbrush: $136 and up



Oral-B via Amazon

This electric toothbrush from Oral-B is available in five colors; prices vary. We found the best deal on the model in purple (pictured) -- you can save more than $40 on it right now on Amazon.

The Oral-B Genius 8000 tells you how well you're brushing. Use the Oral-B app, and connect with Bluetooth to get real-time feedback on your brushing habits.

The electric toothbrush features six modes, including ones that focus on gum care and teeth whitening. It comes with three brush heads, a charger and a travel case.

Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush (orchid purple), $136 (reduced from $180)

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on top-rated Waterpik water flossers and more

Shop Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on these top-rated water flossers for kids and adults, including a couple from Waterpik.

Waterpik cordless water flosser: $36

Waterpik Store via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get this cordless, water flosser from Waterpik for 10% off list price.

Waterpik claims its device can remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas, and that it is up to 50% more effective than flossing with string floss. The cordless water flosser features two pressure settings, and a liquid chamber that can hold up to 5 ounces of water for up to 30 seconds of flossing time. The dental device includes two flossing tips and three AA batteries.

Waterpik cordless water flosser, $36 (reduced from $40)

Waterpik water flosser for kids: $43



Waterpik Store via Amazon

Save 28% on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.

The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $43 (regularly $60)

MySmile powerful cordless water flosser: $48

MySmile via Amazon

Amazon has a huge deal right now on this 4.5-star-rated cordless water flosser from MySmile.

The IPX7-waterproof device runs on a built-in rechargeable lithium battery -- and can last up to 15-20 days on a full charge. It comes with eight jet tips, and can hold as much as 350 ml of water at one time.

MySmile powerful cordless water flosser, $48 (reduced from $84)

The best teeth whitening deals on Amazon

Now's a great time to be shopping for a teeth-whitening kit: Amazon has the top-rated Crest 3D Whitestrips on sale now.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $30

Amazon

Save $25 right now on Amazon on this pack of 44 Crest Whitestrips teeth-whitening strips -- that's 22 treatments in total. Crest promises its strips will get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, they're billed as being safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $55)

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups



Amazon Prime Day 2022 is running now through July 13, 2022. The event's deals are for Amazon Prime members only.

Learn more about Amazon Prime (and the 30-day free trial offer) by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Here's our roundup of Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals: