The Class of 2023 is graduating. It's a time for high school grads, college grads and even grad school grads to celebrate their accomplishments, so why not pick up a gift for the grad in your life? Consider gifting your grad an Amazon gift card, new luggage for a fun summer trip, diamond earrings and more. We break all the bets graduation gifts down for you below.

Top gifts for grads in this article:

Amazon gift card in a free grad gift box: Amazon gift card, $25 and up

Save big on a gorgeous art television: 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED TV 2022, $1,519 (reduced from $2,000)

Perfect for the vacationing grad: Away The Large Flex, $425

Our recommendations for the best graduation gifts in 2023 include grad gift ideas from Amazon, Apple, Away and more, and work for a variety of budgets.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

Your favorite grads can get almost anything they need for their next phase with an Amazon gift card. Load this card (that comes in a fitting, graduation-cap gift box!) with an amount between $25 and $2,000.

Amazon gift card, $25 and up

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $235 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max



Apple via Amazon

The ultra-trendy Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Apple

Looking for a budget alternative to pricier AirPods models? Your grad will love these Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud sets on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon right now for $99. Thanks to their wireless charging case, these AirPods can deliver more than 24 hours of listening time. They boast a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Apple MacBook Air (2020 edition)

Apple

Whether they're off to college or off to work, any grad will appreciate a new MacBook. The Apple MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level MacBook. It's a great option if you need a basic, day-to-day laptop. Boasting a 13.3-inch Retina display screen, and weighing 2.8 pounds, it's the lightest and most portable MacBook. It retains a premium feel, thanks to an aluminum body (available in silver or space gray), and backlit keyboard. It's powered by Apple's snappy M1 chip, so it will see you through basic photo editing, and light video editing. Its battery lasts up to 18 hours.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD), $929 (regularly $1,000)

Is your grad a graphic designer or someone who works with a visual medium? Then the MacBook Air model with 512GB of storage, not to mention an 8-core CPU, may be for them. This version of the laptop is better suited than the 256GB model for graphics-intensive tasks, such as photo editing and graphic design.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,100 (reduced from $1,249)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 features the new Apple S8 chip for improved performance over older models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $359 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

This is it: the most advanced Apple Watch ever.

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for student athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $779 (reduced from $799)

Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV



Samsung

Your grad likely doesn't have the money for a new TV. That's why you're going to gift them this awesome Samsung smart TV.

The 2022 "The Frame" (the latest model) offers gorgeous quantum-dot picture and intelligently upscales TV and movies to 4K. The smart TV boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

When you're not streaming show or movies on "The Frame," the set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, or pictures from your family vacation (that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive). So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

You can get a 50-inch Samsung 'The Frame" TV for $1,297 at Amazon, but the best deal is on the 65-inch version -- it's almost $500 off.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED TV 2022, $1,519 (reduced from $2,000)

Away The Large Flex

Away

Does your grad have travels or a moving day coming up? If so, it's hard to go wrong with a large, high-quality, hard-shell suitcase. Away's The Large Flex is the brand's largest model. It can be expanded, too, making it even bigger. Find it in five colors.

Away The Large Flex, $425

Diamond Nexus round cut stud earrings

Diamond Nexus

Classic diamond earrings are a gift your grad can wear for a lifetime, so they're worth investing in. With these diamond-alternative earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamond alternatives on these earrings are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond.

Diamond Nexus .66 cts round cut stud earrings, $279 (reduced from $340)

