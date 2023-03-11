CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Do you need a gift for your dad, grandpa, brother, son, boyfriend or best friend? We've found tons of great gift ideas that you can shop right now. Keep reading to discover the best gifts for the men in your life, no matter the celebration or your gifting budget.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $235 (reduced from $249)

Amazon Halo Rise, $100 (reduced from $140)

Hydrow Rower, $2,495

It can be hard to pick out the perfect present. We've made it easier. The experts at CBS Essentials have curated a wide selection of gift ideas that are sure to delight the person you're giving them to. We've compiled a list of many popular products, plus creative and fun gift ideas with a four-star rating or better that feature tons of positive reviews.

Keep reading to discover the best gifts for him, including tech, fitness and cooking-inspired gift ideas.

Best tech gifts for him

Shop earbuds, headphones, gaming systems, tablets and more tech gift ideas for him now.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $235 (reduced from $249)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II



Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancelation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancelation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)

Beats Solo3



Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $130

Apple Watch 8

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $169 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K



Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming, and it includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

Roku streaming stick 4K, $50

Xbox Series X

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X console is the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever, with 12 teraflops of processing power. The gaming device is backward-compatible with thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

It used to be quite challenging to find the Xbox Series X, but right now we found the Xbox Series X in stock at Walmart.

Xbox Series X, $575 (regularly $585)

Sony Playstation 5

Sony via Walmart

If you're hoping to buy someone in your life a Playstation 5 console, you'll want to start looking now -- they're still in short supply. You can use the buttons below to check stock at all the major retailers.

Check stock for Playstation 5

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle

Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.

The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $290 (reduced from $320)

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

27" Asus TUF gaming monitor



Walmart

The Asus TUF gaming monitor is on sale right now at Walmart for over $100 off list price. It boasts a 1080p HD display, 1-millisecond response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

This mechanical keyboard boasts a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It features programmable lighting patterns and macros, so that keys or key combinations can be assigned various functions.

One verified Amazon reviewer praised the keyboard for its easy setup and comfortable gaming experience. "The board is well built, feels solid and the weight makes it feel premium. Logitech software makes the setup very seamless and I love the clicky GX blue keys they have implemented into this board. TKL keyboards (no number pad) are the way to go if space is a concern and Logitech chose a good button layout."

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard, $91 (reduced from $129)

Best comfort-related and cozy gifts for him



See comfy slippers, coffee gift cards and more top-rated cozy gifts now.

Amazon Halo Rise

Amazon

Daylight savings Time starts on Sunday, March 12. While this "spring forward" does mean that the sun will be out later, it can wreak havoc on your sleep. Now is a great time to invest in a sleep tracker so that you can monitor your sleep as you adjust to daylight savings Time.

Many popular sleep trackers operate as wearables, but Amazon's Halo Rise device is meant to sit by your bedside. The device uses sensors to track your breathing patterns in order to collect sleep data. If you sleep with a partner, don't worry. It can differentiate between you and your partner's breathing and movements.

The device also works as a sunrise alarm clock. The alarm clock slowly brightens to wake you up instead of using harsh sounds. However, it also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can ask Alexa to play your favorite song in the morning to wake you up too.

Amazon Halo Rise, $100 (reduced from $140)

Pluto Pillow



Pluto Pillow

Gift a custom-built pillow from Pluto Pillow. This personalized pillow company helps recipients design their ideal pillow with a questionnaire about their sleeping habits, comfort preferences and more. To give the gift of a pillow from Pluto, all you need is your intended recipient's name and email.

Pluto Pillow, $110 and up

Ugg Tasman slippers



Ugg

Gift your guy the hottest slippers of the season. Ugg's Tasman slippers have been sold out for a while but they're back! Right now these slippers are available in a bunch of fun colors.

Ugg Tasman slippers, $110

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket



Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $42 (reduced from $55)

Big Blanket Co. Premier plush blanket (10' x 10')



Big Blanket Co.

As its name implies, Big Blanket Co. makes some big blankets. The Premier Plush oversized blanket is made of a super cozy microfiber. It's available in your choice of 13 colors.

Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush blanket (10' x 10'), $259

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle



Hyperice

The Core Meditation Trainer from Hyperice is designed to ease people into meditation and find a deeper focus and peace. Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device. The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.

The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.

Core premium bundle, $179 (reduced from $249)

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

The best beauty and fitness gifts for him



Give the gift of self-care to your partner with these beauty and fitness gifts ideas.

Stratia The Essentials Kit



Stratia

This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Theragun Pro



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $500 (regularly $600)

Hydrow Rower

Best Buy

Hydrow offers three ways to experience your rowing workout: live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. A Hydrow subscription also includes yoga, Pilates, strength training, mobility and stretching workouts. Hydrow has also added circuit training for all users. The workout combines strength training using a mix of dumbbells and bodyweight, with short periods of rowing mixed in.

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Rower, $2,495

Bowflex treadmills

Bowflex

Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5 percent to 20 percent for your cardio session, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and Bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one-year JRNY membership ($149), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers.

Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,999

Bowflex Treadmill 22, $2,699

TheraFace Pro

Therabody via Best Buy

The TheraFace Pro is a percussive massager from Therabody that's designed to be used on your face. Included attachments promise to cleanse your skin, rejuvenate it, tone muscle, reduce pain and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes with gel to help the TheraFace Pro glide over the skin without tugging.

TheraFace Pro, $399

Hot and cold ring attachments are sold separately. These temperature-specific rings help the skin absorb skincare products, reduce facial puffiness and promote radiance.

TheraFace Pro hot and cold rings, $99

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells

Walmart

Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $99 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Gaiam home gym kit

Amazon

This affordable home gym kit gives you the essentials that you need to get a workout in at home with minimal equipment. The Gaiam home gym kit includes an ab wheel, jump rope, push-up bars and a resistance band with handles.

Gaiam home gym kit, $32 (reduced from $40)

Bala bangles

Bala

"These are my absolute favorite weights I've been using for years," said "Dancing With The Stars" pro and certified trainer Lindsay Arnold. "I love how you can use them as arm and ankle weights, which pairs perfectly with my workouts or whenever you want to level up.

Bala bangles, $55

Yeti Rambler 35-ounce water bottle

Yeti

Keep him hydrated throughout his workout with this quality water bottle.

Choose from a variety of colors or even have it customized.

Yeti Rambler 35-ounce water bottle, $50

Stamina InMotion under-the-desk elliptical

Walmart

Home fitness doesn't have to be expensive. If you're short on space or want a more affordable option for your workout, go for half the elliptical instead with this desk elliptical machine. You can get in some cardio while sitting or standing and its resistance is adjustable. Its monitor displays the number of strides per minute; total number of strides; exercise time; and calories burned. This piece of home gym equipment supports a maximum of 250 pounds of weight.

"I love this strider," wrote a Walmart customer. "I would recommend this to anyone looking to stay active while at a desk job!"

Stamina InMotion under-the-desk elliptical, $120

Best kitchen gadgets for him

If he's an aspiring chef (or just really likes to cook), we found great kitchen gadget gift ideas. Shop coffee makers, cocktail shakers and more.

Ninja Mega kitchen system

Amazon

Right now, this Ninja kitchen system is 40% off on Amazon and can shake up your kitchen and your spring morning routine.

The Ninja mega kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups, and the cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $120 (regularly $200)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker



Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70 (reduced from $75)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $72

Ozark Trail 3-piece pre-seasoned cast iron skillet set

Walmart

Cook something up in the new year with this unbeatable deal on the Ozark Trail 3-piece pre-seasoned cast iron skillet set. The set comes with three preseason skillets suitable for use in the kitchen or over the campfire. The set comes with one 8-inche skillet, one 10.5-inch skillet and a 12-inch skillet.

You can get the 3-piece set on sale now for $25 at Walmart. That's cheaper than you could normally even find one cast iron skillet, so be sure to check out this deal while you can.

Ozark Trail 3-piece pre-seasoned cast iron skillet set, $30

New West Knifeworks Elk Antler Santoku

New West Knifeworks

This gorgeous all purpose chef's knife is crafted with actual elk antler and New West Knifeworks' signature S35VN powder metal steel. The handle, as unique to every knife as it was to its wild animal source, has been epoxy-filled for longevity.

The Japanese style blade features a generous width for scooping and a sleek, ergonomic design.

New West Knifeworks Elk Antler Santoku, $549

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker



Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $32

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash compact air fryer. It's rated 4.6 stars at Wayfair.

This compact air fryer is the perfect size for a one- or two-person household at 2.6 quarts.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $43 (reduced from $50)

Instant Vortex Plus

Instant Pot via Amazon

Unlike many air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has an easy view window. Instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping, watch it get that delicious crunch while it's air frying without letting all the heat out of your device.

The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food.

Instant Vortex Plus, $133 (reduced from $160)

Related content from CBS Essentials: