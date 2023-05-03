9 great gift card ideas for grads in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Whether they're graduating from high school, college, grad school or beyond this spring, the grads in your life deserve praise -- and gifts -- for their accomplishments. If you're not too sure what to get your proud member of the Class of 2023, a gift card is always a good bet. We've rounded up the top gift card picks below.

Top products in this article:

Gift card in a free grad gift box: Amazon gift card, $25 and up

For grads who love Apple tech: Apple gift card, $25 and up

Perfect gift card for late-night study sessions: Starbucks gift card, $25 and up

Sam's Club members get the best deals on gift cards

Did you know that your favorite warehouse stores are the perfect place to buy gift cards? That's because both Costco and Sam's Club offer gift cards to popular restaurants, stores and more at discounts over their face value. The cards make great gifts, and they stretch your dollar even further.

Here's a sampling of the gift card deals at Sam's Club now:

Not a Sam's Club member? Great news: The warehouse chain is offering $15 off memberships in May 2023. That means you can get your first year of membership for just $35.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $35 (regularly $50)

The best gift cards for grads in 2023

Below are great gift card ideas -- plus gift card deals! The members of the Class of 2023 will be sure find these gift cards to Apple, Amazon, Grubhub and more useful in their college and post-grad lives.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

Your favorite grads can get almost anything they need for their next phase with an Amazon gift card. Load this card (that comes in a fitting, graduation-cap gift box!) with an amount between $25 and $2,000.

Amazon gift card, $25 and up

Apple gift card

Amazon

Do your grads want a new MacBook laptop, iPhone, Apple Watch or other Apple product for their next step? Then gift them an Apple gift card. Load an amount on this card, and watch for the magic happen. The card can be used to buy the latest Apple tech hardware, as well as apps, software, music, movies, subscriptions and more.

Apple gift card, $50 and up

Apple gift card (email delivery), $25 and up

Chipotle gift card

Chipotle via Amazon

Fact: It's not easy for college students and new grads find good, healthy food on the go. Chipotle offers a number of great burrito and bowl options, including offerings for vegetarians. We like the $50 gift card option -- your new grad is definitely going to want guacamole with those chips.

Chipotle gift card, $50

Chipotle gift card (email delivery), $25 and up

Gap Options gift card

Amazon

Whether they're heading to high school, college or starting a new job, your favorite grads will likely need new clothes for their next chapter. With this versatile Gap Options gift card, they can shop at Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Old Navy. Get it via Amazon, and load it with any amount between $25 and $100.

Gap Options gift card, $25 and up

Bath & Body Works e-gift card

Amazon

Choose any amount between $25 and $100 to load on a gift card from Bath & Body Works. With gift card in hand, your grad will keep smelling fresh, even while using the dorm showers.

Bath & Body Works e-gift cards, $25 and up

Grubhub e-gift card

Amazon

Late-night study sessions call for late-night grub. Choose an amount between $25 and $100 that you'd like to put on this Grubhub e-gift card, so your grad won't have to go hungry.

Grubhub e-gift cards, $25 and up

Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card

Amazon

Choose the amount you want, from $25 to $100, to put on a Cold Stone Creamery gift card. The result makes for a sweet gift. And right now, when you buy through Amazon, save $10 when you spend $50 or more on this gift card by using the code COLDSTONE22 at checkout.

Cold Stone Creamery e-gift card, $25 and up

Want to give your grads an even bigger treat? If you're a Sam's Club member, you can! In addition to getting access to discounted gasoline, a Sam's Club membership lets you in on a great Cold Stone Creamery gift card deal: Members can get $30 in Cold Stone Creamery gift cards for just under $21.

$30 Cold Stone Creamery gift cards, $21

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Keep your grad caffeinated with a Starbucks gift card, available at Amazon. Choose from three card designs and denominations up to $100.

Starbucks gift card, $25 and up

You can also order a Starbucks gift card for email delivery. This makes a great last-minute grad gift option, because you can buy it at the literal last minute. The gift can be easily added to your grad's Starbucks account via their Starbucks app.

Starbucks gift card (email delivery), $25 and up

Related content on CBS Essentials

