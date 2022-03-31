Sam's Club hack: Get lower gas prices with a free Sam's Club membership

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We found a brilliant Sam's Club hack that will save you a lot of money on membership and gas. This Sam's Club deal is not to be missed -- it's like getting your first year of membership for free, with a side of lower gas prices.

With gas prices spiking across the nation -- they're up nearly 50% from last year -- many Americans are (understandably) seeking new ways to save money at the pump. One increasingly popular way to save on gas is to get a membership to a warehouse store such as Sam's Club or Costco for access to the chain's discounted gas stations.

Sam's Club is offering new members one heck of a deal: When you sign up for a new $45 yearly membership, you'll get a $45 e-gift card to spend at Sam's Club. You'll need to wait up to four weeks for delivery of your welcome gift, though you can start using your new membership to save money on gas right away.

Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to gas stations that, on average, have lower prices than other local stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances. Some of our favorite deals at Sam's Club right now include a $50 Starbucks e-gift card being offered at $45, this $500 Disney gift card that can be used at Disney resorts, stores, cruise lines and more and this 65" Samsung Q6-Series QLED 4K TV for $798 (deal ends April 10).

Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The chain offers free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

Costco memberships are on sale, too: Save up to $20

Consumers pump gas at a Costco gasoline station in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

If there's no Sam's Club convenient to you, Costco also has a deal for new members. The warehouse chain is offering a $10 Costco Cash card for new Gold Star Member signups, and a $20 Costco Cash card for new Executive Members. Note that you need to enroll in auto renewal to snag this deal.

Costco charges $60 annually for a Gold Star membership, and $120 annually for an Executive membership. (Executive Members earn an 2% annual reward on eligible purchases, up to $2,000.) Costco's deal doesn't add up to a free membership the way the Sam's Club deal does, but a Costco membership is still an excellent way to save on gas, bulk grocery purchases, electronics items, travel, prescriptions and more.

