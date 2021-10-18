These are our favorite finds at Amazon's 'epic' early Black Friday sale, happening now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Unlike other years, Black Friday might not serve as the biggest shopping day of 2021. Due to shortages of pretty much everything from cars and houses to smartphones and toys and warnings from the postal service that deliveries might majorly lag this holiday season, many Americans are getting their holiday shopping done much earlier than usual. Thanks to Amazon, those who are ready to cross items off their lists can take advantage of Black Friday worthy deals -- right now.

That's because Amazon has already kicked off of its holiday season with what the company calls "Black Friday-worthy deals" in October. There are plenty of hot deals on right now on the hottest brands, including limited-time deals and flash sales that won't last through the season.

CBS Essentials has rounded up everything you need to know about Amazon's surprise sale, including some of the hottest deals to take advantage of now. And stay tuned: In addition to the items already on sale below, expect lightning deals and limited-time offers to pop up from top brands including Apple, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, Bose, KitchenAid and L'Oreal Paris.

Pre-Black Friday Amazon gift card deal

Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards.

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

Pre-Black Friday Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on an Echo Show, Kindle, a Ring Video Doorbell or one of Amazon's other popular gadgets? Here are all the best pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

Echo Show 8 (2021 model)

Save $30 on the latest version of the Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display with Alexa. Or, for even more savings, you can pick up a bundle that includes the Echo Show 8 and a Blink Mini security camera for just $10 more.

Echo Show 8, $100 (regularly $130)

Echo Show 8 bundle with Blink Mini camera, $110 (regularly $165)

Amazon Kindle

This Kindle, with a built-in front light, features 8 GB of storage. Unlike less-expensive Kindle models, this one is not ad supported.

Kindle, $79 (regularly $110)

Kindle Paperwhite

Though this Paperwhite is the 2018 model, it features a 6-inch display, 32GB of storage and higher resolution than the current Kindle model. Plus, it's waterproof.

Kindle Paperwhite, 2018 model, $110 (regularly $160)

Amazon is about to release a new version of the Kindle Paperwhite on Oct. 27, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It includes a larger, 6.8-inch display that's 10% brighter at its max setting. Though it's not currently on sale, it is available for pre-order now.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, 2021 model, $190

Fire TV Stick 4K

Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now $15 off. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (regularly $50)

Save $10 when you spend $50 on select toys at Amazon

Amazon is offering deals on some of the hottest toys of 2021. In addition to sale prices and rotating daily deals, the company is currently offering $10 off when you spend $50 on a selection of popular toys that includes the best-selling WowWee Fairy Finder, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Paw Patrol toys and more.

You can view the full list of eligible toys by clicking or tapping the button below.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios

Amazon

Every year L.O.L. Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, the O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $119 (reduced from $136)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder

One of the most buzzed about toys of the year, the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue, is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder is eligible for Amazon's current spend $50, save $10 promotion.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $40

Pre-Black Friday fashion deals at Amazon

Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger men's and women's apparel

Save up to 50% on women's watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, Swarovski, and more

Save up to 40% on Ekouaer pajama sets and sleepwear for the whole family

Save up to 30% on Ororo heated apparel

Save up to 30% on HonestBaby family jammies and more

Pre-Black Friday home entertaining and decor deals at Amazon

Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale, including $120 off the 4.9-star rated Le Creuset cast iron sauteuse oven.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, $220 (reduced from $300)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker

Amazon

Unlike most Keurig machines, the K-Duo features both pod-based brewing for individual cups of coffee, and a 12-cup carafe with heating plate when you want to brew a full pot that works with your favorite ground coffee.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $119 (reduced from $170)

Kafee electric coffee grinder

Amazon

This 4.5-star-rated coffee grinder makes a great companion gift with the Keurig K-Duo above. It's also a great gift for any coffee lover, but beware: Once you start drinking fresh-ground coffee, there's no going back.

Kafee electric coffee grinder, $20 (reduced from $30)

Instant Pot Omni 14-in-1 air fryer and convection oven

Amazon

This versatile kitchen appliance does way more than a typical toaster oven: Use it to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm, convection oven, slow cook, proof, split cook and temperature probe.

Instant Pot Omni 14-in-1, $250 (reduced from $300)

But that's not all. Here are more home and kitchen deals, available at Amazon now.

Save 20% on Breville coffee makers

Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender

Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories

Save 40% on Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer

Save 38% on Ninja Foodi power blender and processor

Save up to 30% on Calphalon cookware

Save up to 25% on Stone Lain dinnerware

Save up to 35% on Instant Pot dutch ovens

Save 28% on Instant Pot Omni Plus

Save 17% on Instant Pot Duo Plus

Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops

Save up to 15% on Casper mattresses

Save 15% or more on select furniture

Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture

Save up to 40% on home essentials

Save up to 20% on Medify Air Purifiers

Pre-Black Friday electronics deals at Amazon

It's not just Amazon's own Alexa-based gadgets that are on sale. There are plenty of great electronics from Apple, Bose and more on sale at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a $70 discount on Apple's sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $250)

Bose Frames (Alto)

At first glance, these may look like ordinary sunglasses, but don't be fooled. These sunglasses have built-in Bose speakers, allowing the wearer -- and only the wearer -- to enjoy music, podcasts and more, all while staying aware of their surroundings. Available in two sizes.

Bose Frames (Alto), $175 (reduced from $200)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $135 (reduced from $260)

Don't forget to check out these Amazon electronics deals, as well.

Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds

Save 25% on Samsung SmartTag+Plus

Save on select Sony headphones



Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more

Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony

Save on select Beats headphones

Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics

Save up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks

Save on select Bose headphones

Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames

Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses

Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22

Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft

Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Pre-Black Friday beauty deals at Amazon

As part of Amazon first "Holiday Beauty Haul," from October 4-25 expect deep discounts on a wide selection of products from its indie and premium beauty stores, self-care, and grooming must-haves with great deals dropping from top brands and small businesses.

Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more

Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L'Oreal Paris, and more

Save up to 35% on hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more

Save up to 40% on self-care appliances

Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more

Pre-Black Friday Amazon brand deals

Save up to 25% on select men's and women's fashion from Amazon brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads

Save up to 25% on select kids and baby clothing from Amazon brands including Simple Joys By Carter's and Spotted Zebra

Save up to 40% on select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy

Save up to 30% on select sports and wellness products from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics and Amazon Basic Care

Pre-Black Friday small business deals at Amazon

Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game

Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

Save up to 40% on select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds

Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner

Save 15% on Namore desk organizers

Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks

Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set

Pre-Black Friday outdoor deals at Amazon

Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products

Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters

Save on select Makita power tools and saws

Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills

Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws

Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools

Save on Camco RV parts and accessories

Pet deals at Amazon

Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy's

Save up to 20% on Outward Hound

Save on PetSafe dog chew toys

Here's how to find Amazon's best gifts for 2021



In addition to slashing prices on this season's hottest toys, gadgets, home appliances, Amazon devices and more, the company released numerous gift guides, curated lists of products for various holidays and a holiday gift list feature. And, there will be deals all season long across all categories.

Amazon has compiled more gift guides than ever this year, including the holiday toy list, plus guides for home, fashion, electronics and beauty gifts; stocking-stuffer picks; and customers' most-loved gifts. Over in the "Holiday Prep Shop", browse through curated products for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Halloween or other seasonal celebrations preparation.

Amazon's holiday gift list enables family members to create holiday wish lists and share them with others, taking the guesswork out of gifting. Additionally, Prime members in the United States can send gifts to friends, family and coworkers without an address, simply entering their email or mobile phone number.

Start shopping the best deals today in the Amazon epic deals category, also available via the Amazon mobile shopping app. Or, simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

