The holidays are nearly here, which means you may still be searching for the perfect present for everyone on your list. Shopping for that special something to suit each and every one of your loved ones' interests can be quite the challenge, but if there's a Disney fan in your life, there's no need to wish upon a star for some great gift ideas.

CBS Essentials has compiled a list of shining and splendid Disney gifts that you can shop right now. From Disney Princess phone accessories to "The Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed eyeshadow palettes, there are plenty of presents to pick from. Consider getting your family members their very own "Ohana Forever" Stitch robes, or your Disney Parks enthusiast friend a Lego replica of Cinderella's castle.

And make sure to check out the Disney Christmas ornaments collection if you're looking for more ways to deck the halls with Disney this season. Here are 10 magical Christmas gifts for Disney fans.

Mickey Mouse PopGrip by PopSockets

shopDisney

This PopGrip has a sweet Mickey Mouse design and features a swappable top. PopGrips help secure your phone in your hand and can serve as a stand to prop up your device on flat surfaces. This PopGrip can be repositioned as needed and will stick to most devices and cases.

Mickey Mouse PopGrip by PopSockets, $15

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" Groot mini magnetic shoulder plush

shopDisney

This little plush of Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" will be the star of the holidays. Place the magnetic fabric disc on your shoulder under your shirt to hold Groot in place.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" Groot mini magnetic shoulder plush, $20

Minnie Mouse 12 Days of Beauty advent set

shopDisney

This 12-day beauty advent calendar features a wide range of magical Minnie Mouse themed beauty products, including nail files, lip balms, lotions, bath salts, bath bombs and a body puff.

Minnie Mouse 12 Days of Beauty advent set, $25

Casetify Disney Princess Medley iPhone case

Casetify

The Disney Princess Medley case features Princess Jasmine, Mulan, Cinderella, Tiana, Ariel and Belle in sticker style. It's available in Casetify's standard Impact case, as well as Impact Crush and Ultra Impact, so you can customize how much protection you want your Disney-fied phone to have. This case is also available for the Galaxy S21.

Casetify Disney Princess Medley iPhone case, $65 and up

Stitch Ohana Forever robe

shopDisney

This cozy velour robe features a Stitch appliqué and "Ohana forever" embroidered on the chest. The hood features Stitch's eyes, nose and ears. This robe is perfect to snuggle up in after a long holiday with your family.

Stitch Ohana Forever robe, $50

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" eyeshadow palette

Colourpop Cosmetics

What's this? What's this? There are 12 highly pigmented neutrals, golds, oranges, pinks, blues and purples in matte and metallic finishes in this "The Nightmare Before Christmas" eyeshadow palette from Colourpop Cosmetics.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" eyeshadow palette, $22

Loungefly Star Wars Baby Yoda mini backpack

Loungefly via Amazon

This faux leather mini backpack's design is inspired by Grogu from "The Mandalorian," and is intended to make it look like you're carrying "The Child" on your back. The inside lining features a cartoon Grogu print, and the front zipper is embellished with a frog charm. This is the way to win over a "Star Wars" obsessed Disney fan.

Loungefly Star Wars baby Yoda mini backpack, $80

Mickey Mouse spirit jersey

shopDisney

This Mickey Mouse spirit jersey features a metallic Disneyland logo appliqué on the back and chest, and an embossed Mickey Mouse pattern on the fleece midsection and sleeves. It comes in a festive forest green, but doesn't explicitly feature any holiday-specific design, so you could wear it to the Disney Parks -- or anywhere else -- all year long.

Mickey Mouse spirit jersey, $85

Colourpop's complete "The Mandalorian" collection

Colourpop Cosmetics

Gift the entire collection from Colourpop's collaboration with Disney's "The Mandalorian." The collection includes eyeshadow palettes inspired by the Child and the Mandalorian, featuring neutrals and earth-toned shades in soft matte, sparkly matte and metallic finishes, plus a lip oil kit, a Grogu-themed makeup bag and a mini Grogu-themed hand mirror.

Colourpop's complete "The Mandalorian" collection, $75

Lego Disney Castle play set

shopDisney

Build your very own replica of the place where dreams come true: the Walt Disney World Resort Cinderella castle. The set comes with a whopping 4,080 pieces, including some familiar faces, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck and Tinker Bell.

Lego Disney Castle play set, $350

