5 epic Nike sneaker deals you can still score after Black Friday 2023

Black Friday 2023 may have come and gone, but Black Friday 2023 deals are still going strong. Nike is one of CBS Essentials readers' favorite brands to save on during Black Friday and this year's deals did not disappoint. Thankfully, you can still save big on Nike Air Force 1's, Nike Tech track suits, Nike Air Jordans and more.

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to save 25% on select Nike shoes, clothes and gear. Keep reading for our favorite Nike post-Black Friday deals.

5 Nike Black Friday deals you can still score today

Whether you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for teens in your life, are working through your partner's holiday wish list, or you're looking for a gift for your favorite person (yourself!), these extended Black Friday Nike deals and early Cyber Monday deals at Nike are still going strong.

Nike Air Max 97: Save 25%

Available in nine terrific color ways, the Nike Air Max 97 is now on sale at Nike for Black Friday for $131.25 (reduced from $175). Featuring the original (and iconic) Nike Air max ripple design inspired by Japanese bullet trains, the Nike Air Max 97 levels up with a full-length Nike Air unit that totally disrupted the running world. Add new completely fresh color ways and Nike designers' attention to detail and you've got the makings of (yet another) must-have Nike shoe.

Apologies in advance if you can't choose just one color way. Thankfully, the Nike extended Black Friday and early Cyber Monday sale means you don't have to.

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2: Save up to 39% depending on colorway

The Nike best selling Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is on deep discount for Nike's extended Black Friday and early Cyber Monday sale. Starting at $90 (reduced from $150), choose from nine color ways that make this the ultimate statement shoe.

The shoe features Jordan Brand's signature Formula 23 foam, delivering maximum comfort and luxury. Suede in the upper and toe breaks effortlessly conform to your feet as if all that Formula 23 foam underfoot didn't make these your top shoe choice to begin with.

Prices and discounts vary depending on the color way.

Women's Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium: From $110

Available in three terrific color ways, the Nike women's Air Force 1 '07 Premium sneaker delivers big style and a big discount. Pay just $100 (reduced from $130) for this best selling sneaker this Black Friday.

This basketball original, now an everyday icon, features smooth, soft leather, and waxed laces, which set this shoe apart. This soft shoe will have you floating on cloud 9 almost as much as this terrific early Cyber Monday deal.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention, this shoe is selling fast. Prices vary by color way.

Men's Nike Air Max Plus: Save 25%

Available in nine color ways, the men's Nike Air Max Plus is 25% off, starting at $130 (reduced from $175), part of Nike's Cyber Monday deal. Not all color ways are included in the deal.

This arch design is inspired by a whale's tail, delivering beach vibes wherever you travels take you. This shoe is designed to be endlessly comfortable. The soft, cushioning will keep you cozy on your feet all day long.

Women's Nike Sportswear Club Fleece: Save $15

One of Nike's most comfortable fits, Nike's Sportwear Club Fleece pants are cozy, comfortable and just the right weight. These pants are designed to be extra long with a wide leg, the added length drawing attention to your shoes, which will naturally be iconic. We like these.

Prices on the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece pants vary based on color. These pants are available in four dreamy neutrals that go with just about anything.

