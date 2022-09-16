2022 holiday gift guide: Why you should start shopping for Christmas gifts in September

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Happy almost holiday season! While the final days of summer come to a close, now is a really smart time to start your Christmas shopping. No, seriously.

Keep reading to find out why starting your holiday shopping in September may be a good idea. Plus shop our picks for the best holiday gifts to give for Christmas 2022.

Top products in this article:

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Why you should start your 2022 holiday shopping early

The 2021 holiday shopping season was riddled with challenges, including supply-chain disruptions leading to low stock on the season's hottest gifts. This year, CBS News is already anticipating more supply-chain and shipping delays stemming from railway staffing shortages. Inflation remains a concern too -- prices could climb before the holiday season arrives.

Finishing your holiday shopping early can be tricky. You should also consider storage as a factor in deciding what to shop for this year. If you lack spare closet space, storing large presents for months before the holidays could prove pesky.

If you do decide to start your holiday shopping early this year, be sure to check out our top picks for the best Christmas gifts to buy in August below. From reviewer-loved bigger ticket items to easy-to-store stocking stuffers, we've got your holiday gift list covered this year.

The best toys of the 2022 holiday season

Both Amazon and Walmart have come out with their yearly lists of what they expect to be the most popular toys for Christmas 2022. Here are some highlight from the two lists.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Amazon

Surprise! This 4.6-star-rated Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $59 (reduced from $65)

Squishmallows Platypus

Amazon

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

Lego Marvel: I am Groot

Amazon

Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set. It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive, Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box

Amazon

This 17-inch tall "Bluey" playhouse offers hours of fun. Just press the octopus to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases. It includes figures of Bingo, Bluey, Chattermax and Nana. There's even a moving dance floor where kids can recreate the opening dance scene of the show. Rated 4.5 stars.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box, $100

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

Amazon

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy

Amazon

This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects too.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $40 after coupon (reduced from $45)

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset

Amazon

This toy ice cream truck has a Play-Doh soft serve machine, a scooping station, a sprinkle maker and tools and molds. Ring up customers at the register and play ice cream truck jingles. This playset comes with 12 Play-Doh colors.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset, $95

Barbie Dreamcamper

Walmart

The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.

Barbie Dreamcamper, $89 (reduced from $100)

FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony toy



Walmart

This sweet FurReal pony has more than 80 sounds and reactions. She blink and moves her ears, head and neck, responding when you feed her and pet her.

FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony toy, $73 (reduced from $85)

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle

Walmart

Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $398

Disney 'Frozen' bike with doll carrier sleigh

Walmart

Your little "Frozen" fan will squeal with joy over this Disney bike with a doll carrier sleigh. This 12-inch bike has training wheels and its frame has graphics of Elsa. It features sparkling streamers and ice tread tires.

Disney "Frozen" bike with doll carrier sleigh, $94

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5

Walmart

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has scenes from all nine Star Wars films. Control hundreds of characters, ships and vehicles and journey through the galaxy in this game. It's rated 4.7 stars at Walmart.com.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5, $50 (reduced from $60)

L.O.L. Surprise fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises

Walmart

Kids won't get bored with this L.O.L. Surprise playset that offers 80 surprises, including 12 exclusive dolls with accessories to make over 1,500 mix-and-match looks. The included runway has four different play areas.

L.O.L. Surprise fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises, $129

Lego Disney 'Encanto' the Madrigal house building kit

Walmart

Build the Madrigal house from "Encanto" with 587 Lego pieces. It's a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.

Lego Disney "Encanto" the Madrigal house building kit, $48

Best tech gifts in 2022

Like in 2021, we expect Apple AirPods and Apple Watches to be top tech gifts of the 2022 holiday season. Here are our top tech picks for the holidays so far.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model starts at $399, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $399

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you find it when it gets lost.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249 and are slated for release on Sept. 23. You can preorder the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Want to save a little bit of money? The original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which once retailed for $279, have now been reduced to $199 at Amazon following the release of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. The 4.3-star-rated earbuds offer 18 hours of listening (6 hours of listening time per charge with included charging case), IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and active noise cancelling.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $199 (reduced from $279)

Theragun Elite

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

Theragun Elite, $371 (regularly $399)

Apple TV 4K

Apple devotees, or anyone with an Apple One subscription bundle, should consider watching NFL live streams on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the game with a group of pals. After the games wrap, you can take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming or stream a movie from your favorite streaming service.

Apple TV 4K, $120 (reduced from $179)

Best beauty gifts in 2022

Here are some of the best holiday gifts from Nuface, Casper, Laneige and more.

Nuface Trinity starter kit

Amazon

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

It's popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers -- the beauty device is rated 4.2 stars.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $70

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $60

Amazon

Save $10 on a new Philips body trimmer and shaver. The 4.5-star-rated Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 features a four-direction pivoting head, plus an integrated and adjustable trimmer. It's showerproof, too.

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $60 (reduced from $70)

Laneige lip sleeping mask

Amazon

Treat someone to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich leave-on lip mask from Laneige.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit

Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Best kitchen gifts for the holidays



We curated a selection of sleek new cookware, knife sets and more kitchen gifts to give this holiday season.

At Home round marble and acacia wood serving board



Nordstrom

This elegant, round serving board is crafted with cool marble and warm wood. For the charcuterie enthusiasts in your life, this piece will be the star of their next cheese board.

At Home round marble and acacia wood serving board, $59

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker

Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

Our Place Always Pan

Our Place

A lifesaver for chefs working in kitchens without much storage, the Always Pan is a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest, all rolled into one. This set also includes a lid, steamer basket and beechwood spatula, all of which nests neatly within the pan. Available in 10 gorgeous colors.

Our Place Always Pan, $145

Caraway cookware set: $395

Caraway

Caraway is a direct-to-consumer ceramics line that uses mineral-based, non-toxic non-stick coating on its cookware. According to the company, Caraway cookware releases 60 percent less carbon dioxide than other non-stick models. On top of that, Caraway pots and pans are known for being especially easy on the eyes.

"I am struck by how great this cookware looks and performs," a five-star reviewer writes. "I've used nearly all the pieces, and aside from the practical use of pots and pans, they clean and store very easily -- love the hanging slip case for the lids as well."

The set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, 6.5-quart Dutch oven, magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder. Right now, you can save $150 on this gorgeous set.

Caraway cookware set, $395 (reduced from $545)

Five Two by Food52 essential knives

Food52

This set of three knives from Food52 includes a classic chef's knife, a serrated blade -- which works well as a bread knife -- and a paring knife for fruits, vegetables and more. These knives are made of Japanese steel and have soft-touch handles that not only look great, but also feel great. You're saving $38 by buying this set of three knives rather than purchasing them individually. Available in five colors.

Five Two by Food52 essential knives (set of 3), $125

Best cozy gifts to buy ahead of the holidays

See seasonal candles, comfy slippers and more top-rated cozy gifts to give this holiday season.

Apothke Votive candle gift set

Nordstrom

Stock up on soy wax candles at Nordstrom to keep things cozy this winter. This set of six candles from Apothke includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle.

Apothke Votive candle gift set, $64

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic patchwork pattern throw blanket

Nordstrom

"Classic Barefoot Dreams quality and just an overall gorgeous print," raves one reviewer about this plush microfiber blanket.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic patchwork pattern throw blanket, $158

Woodwick large hourglass scented candle: $27

Woodwick via Amazon

This wood-smoke-scented, crackling-wick candle provides evokes the feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace. With a strong cedar fragrance and WoodWick's patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle offers the gift of coziness. Plus, it's currently on sale.

WoodWick large hourglass scented candle, $27 (reduced from $31)

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket

Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50

Ugg Classic Mini II genuine shearling lined boot

Nordstrom

This popular style of Ugg boots is available in five colors. Right now you'll get the best deal on the pink books at Nordstrom.

"Like a big huge hug around my feet when it is cold out. Love these!" a Nordstrom reviewer raved.

UGG Classic Mini II genuine shearling lined boot (pink), $75 (reduced from $150)

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper

Ugg via Nordstrom

These classic cozy suede-and-shearling slippers come in six colors. They're suitable for indoor or outdoor wear and have a foam-cushioned footbed.

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper, $100

Ugg Cozette genuine shearling slipper: $67

Ugg via Nordstrom

These slide slippers come in five colors and are made of genuine shearling and Ugg pure wool. Right now, they're reduced from $90 to $67 at Nordstrom.

Ugg Cozette genuine shearling slipper, $67 (reduced from $90)

Best gifts for pet owners

Looking for a gift for someone who owns a pet -- or even your own dog or cat? Check out our picks for pet owners, including a stylish dog harness, Furbo dog camera and more.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment

Smartish

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($27) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

Apple AirTag, $27 (reduced from $29)

Wild One care kit: $64

Wild One

The care kit from Wild One comes with an array of daily dog-care essentials, including a bag of baked treats, your choice of supplements, a conditioning shampoo, grooming wipes and 60 eco-friendly waste bags.

Wild One care kit, $64 (regularly $66)

Wild One harness walk kit: $98

Wild One

For the extra stylish pet parent, Wild One's walk kit includes a lightweight dog harness, dirt-resistant and water-proof leash and waste bag carrier, all in one chic and on-trend color. This kit is a great marriage of fashion and function, and is sure to grab some attention at the dog park.

Wild One Harness Walk Kit, $98 (regularly $114)

Embark dog DNA test: $109

Embark via Amazon

For the rescue pup parents with a bit of a breed mystery on their hands, Embark dog DNA tests can help identify a pup's breed, family tree, genetic health risks and physical traits. It can even connect you to a dog's relatives.

Embark dog DNA test $109 and up (regularly $129 and up)

Furbo dog camera

Furbo via Amazon

This camera from Furbo is equipped with night vision, two-way audio and treat-tossing capabilities, so you can let Fido know he's a good boy, even when you're gone. The camera connects to your phone via app for an easily accessible livestream, and will send you alerts when barking or significant movement is detected.

Furbo dog camera, $199

