The best things the CBS Essentials staff bought this week: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Yeti & more

Amazon

Here at CBS Essentials, we know a thing or two about shopping. Every day, we scour the internet for the best deals on the most popular and best-rated products. And we spend plenty of time after hours shopping for ourselves, too.

Ever wonder what the shopping experts are buying? We've put together a list of our staff's favorite finds from the past week. We love these products, and we think you will too.

Top products in this article:

Google Pixel Buds Pro, $200

White Ravenna Adirondack chair (set of 2), $325 (reduced from $700)

Philips Hue white and color bulbs (3 pack), $68 after coupon (reduced from $135)

Below, see what some of the shopping experts at CBS Essentials spent their own hard-earned cash on this week. From tech to toys, these are the products our staffers love. Find staff-favorite buys from Google, Little Live Pets and more brands ahead.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop blurring skin tint

Sephora

"I've used the Pro Filt'r foundation from Fenty Beauty and I like the formula," writer Kaylyn McKenna says. "However, it's still over 100 degrees where I live and I don't love how full coverage foundation looks or feels in the summer, so I picked this up for a lighter option."

"This (tint) matched my skin really well," she adds. "And I love that they also have a ton of darker shades so that everyone can find a good match."

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop blurring skin tint, $32

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 25% AHA + 2% BHA exfoliant peel

Paula's Choice

"Summer fun can wreak havoc on my skin," senior writer Lily Rose says. "I needed something to slough all the dry skin off. This mask is gentle but effective. Plus, you only have to leave it on for 10 minutes!"

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 25% AHA + 2% BHA exfoliant peel, $34 (reduced from $40)

Yeti Rambler 18-ounce bottle

Amazon

"The kids needed new water bottles," department head Glenn Gaslin says. "Their Hydro Flasks have been beat to hell. The Yetis have more reinforced bottoms. We'll see if they end up being more durable."

Yeti Rambler 18-ounce bottle, $30

Birkenstock Boston soft footbed

Birkenstock

"I've been seeing this type of Birkenstock all over my For You Page on TikTok and on Instagram," Rose says. "They're the perfect end-of-summer sandal. These shoes are trendy, sturdy and are comfortable enough to run errands in."

Birkenstock Boston soft footbed, $155

Eli & Elm weighted comforter

Eli & Elm

"I've been looking for both a duvet and a weighted blanket for months," writer Danica Creahan says. "Not only does (the Eli & Elm weighted comforter) look amazing on my bed, but it also stays in place after I've made my bed because of the extra weight, even with my dog jumping all around on it."

"I've been sleeping so well since I put it on my bed," she says. "It really makes a difference."

Eli & Elm weighted comforter (queen), $264

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Amazon

"I got the wireless Pixel Buds in 2020, and wanted to upgrade," CBS Essentials designer Scott Francisco says. "I love the 2022 coral-color buds. I love their noise cancellation. I was worried about the fit, but they fit very well."

Google Pixel Buds Pro, $200

Midcentury modern tripod floor light and Philips Hue bulbs

Amazon

"When I moved into my apartment two years ago, I bought a floor lamp from Ikea," says CBS Essentials editor Fox Van Allen. "It worked in my space at the time, but it now looks out of place. I've also grown frustrated with finding Ikea-specific lightbulbs to fit it.

"This week, I replaced it with a new, midcentury-modern-style floor lamp from Amazon. I had to build the tripod lamp myself, which took some time, but it looks much more stylish in my living room. Plus, it takes regular-sized light bulbs, so I swapped its included bulb for a Philips Hue multicolor smart bulb." (The three-pack of Philips Hue bulbs is on sale at Amazon for $68 after coupon, roughly half off.)

Midcentury modern tripod floor light, $56 after coupon (reduced from $80)

Philips Hue white and color bulbs (3 pack), $68 after coupon (reduced from $135)

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Amazon

"Remember the Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo that stole Christmas in 2020?" CBS Essentials writer Leah Groth says. "This guinea pig is from the same company. Instead of going to the bathroom, she gives birth to little guinea pigs. It is destined to be one of the top-selling toys this holiday season.

"My daughter and son loved the whole experience, from petting and feeding the toy guinea pig and hearing her sounds, to watching the babies pop down and join her," she adds. "Now my daughter keeps the cage next to her bed and pretends it is her pet."

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $59 (reduced from $65)

Ravenna Adirondack chair (set of 2)

Wayfair

"I built a firepit in the backyard and wanted some relaxing chairs around it," Gaslin says. "I got six of these in total -- great deal.

"They're very comfortable, super durable and easy to assemble. The one facing north, usually in the shade, is now known as 'my chair,' and you can pretty much always find me in it."

Ravenna Adirondack chair (set of 2), $325 (reduced from $700)

HPD half price drapes

Amazon

"These window treatments cost a fraction of similar styles from stores like Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware, and all the interior designers I know maintain they are equally as gorgeous," Groth says.

HPD half price drapes, $41 (reduced from $90)

Magna-Tiles clear colors set

Amazon

"I needed a gift for my little nephew, and he's a builder and a puzzler-doer," Gaslin says. "These are and always have been the most-played-with, most creative, most fun toys in the house for all three of my kids. When we cleared out the toy collection as they got older, we're down to just Lego, Magna-Tiles and board games."

Magna-Tiles clear colors set (32 pc.), $50

