The best back to school deals: Apple AirPods, Dakine backpacks and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nordstrom

Back-to-school shopping season is upon us. Whether you're picking out new tech or just shopping for a new backpack, a good discount is always welcome. That's why we've gone on a hunt for the best back-to-school deals at Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more that you can shop right now.

Top products in this article:

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (green, 41 mm), $327 and up (regularly $399)

Dakine Split Adventure backpack (cascade camo), $105 (reduced from $150)

Below, the best back-to-school deals we found on popular brands from Apple to Hydro Flask.

Doing a lot of back-to-school shopping this year? Be sure to check out our guides on the best back-to-school deals on Apple Watches and the best back-to-school deals on Apple AirPods. And if back to school means back to college, take a look at the best kitchen gadgets and accessories for a dorm room or first apartment and the best dorm-room furniture for back to school at Amazon, Wayfair and more.

Apple iPad 9: $299

Apple

Get a great deal on an 4.8-star-rated Apple iPad 9 ahead of the new school year. The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers an 8-megapixel, wide-angle back camera, and a 12-megapixel, ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64-gigabyte Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $369 (reduced from $398)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $327 and up

Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save big on the GPS version of the 41-millimeter Apple Watch Series 7 at Walmart. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. At Walmart, the Apple Watch 7 starts at just $327 for the green color. (Other colors are available at a higher price.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (green, 41 mm), $327 and up (regularly $399)

You can also find the Apple Watch on sale at Amazon, though at slightly higher prices than Walmart.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (red, 41 mm), $330 and up (regularly $399)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $100

Apple

Just about any student will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple-device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

The second-generation AirPods retail for $159 at Apple, but Walmart and Amazon currently have them in stock for $100.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (reduced from $159)

14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB): $582

Lenovo via Amazon

You won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop with the well-received Lenovo Flex 5.

Rated 4.5 stars (out of five) by Amazon users, this AMD Ryzen-powered notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features: Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life.

14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $582 (reduced from $730)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7, 16G RAM, 512 GB): $1,299



Samsung via Amazon

Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro ($1,080), the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 gigs of memory and 512 gigs storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.

Still attending classes via Zoom? The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080-pixel wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro retails for $1,450 at Samsung. You can save more than $150 buying one at Amazon.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,299 (regularly $1,450)

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $300

Samsung via Amazon

Are you hard on your laptops? This thin, light and powerful MacBook alternative for Windows users boasts military-grade durability.

This model features a 15.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $300 (reduced from $350)

Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $280

Insignia via Amazon

Looking for an inexpensive television to outfit a dorm room or first apartment? Right now, you can save big on this 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound.

43" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K smart Fire TV, $190 (reduced from $300)

55" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K smart Fire TV, $280 (reduced from $450)

Kroser laptop bag with USB port: $26

Kroser via Amazon

This chic laptop bag features a built-in USB port for charging on the go -- you just need to add a power bank. (You can buy a Mophie Powerstation battery on Amazon for $35.)

It's a sleek step up from a casual backpack, while still providing plenty of storage. This bag can be carried like a briefcase, purse or backpack, and has room for both a laptop and tablet.

Kroser laptop bag with USB port, $26 (reduced from $43)

Mophie Powerstation battery pack (10,000 mAh), $35 (reduced from $50)

Dakine Split Adventure backpack: $105

Dakine

The Dakine Split Adventure backpack offers plenty of space and compartments for all your belongings. Its unique, split-level design makes organizing school items a breeze. Compartments include a laptop sleeve (big enough for a 17-inch computer), a tablet pocket, a shoe pocket, organizer pockets and a bonus storage compartment. The pack is made of recycled nylon and polyester, and features a water-repellent finish. Prices vary by design.

Dakine Split Adventure (cascade camo), $105 (reduced from $150)

Amazon Basics microfiber bed sheet set: $15

Amazon

A new school year at college calls for fresh, comfy sheets. This 4.6-star-rated set from Amazon Basics comes in a large variety of colors and patterns. You'll find sheets for every size bed, including the twin XL size that's common in college dorm rooms.

Amazon Basics microfiber bed sheet set (twin XL), $15

Hydro Flask insulated lunch bag: $34

Hydro Flask

This lunch box by Hydro Flask is insulated, and keeps food and drinks cold for hours. It has pockets for napkins and flatware, plus an easy to clean interior lining. Pick from six colors and two sizes. The smaller 5-liter size is pictured.

Hydro Flask insulated lunch bag (5 L), $45

Hydro Flask insulated lunch bag (8 L), $50

Takenaka Bento Box x Poketo rectangular bento nibble box: $21

Nordstrom

Put together picture-perfect hot or cold meals in this cute bento box ideal for smaller portions. It has an elastic band to keep everything in place. This bento box, available at Nordstrom, is microwave-safe.

Takenaka Bento Box x Poketo rectangular bento nibble box, $21 (reduced from $32)

Related content from CBS Essentials