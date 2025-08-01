More unhealthy air quality for all of Southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday

Air quality advisories continue for all of Southeast Michigan through Saturday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

There is a chance for more smoke to move in on Saturday afternoon. The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather futurecast shows increasing smoke on Saturday afternoon. You can see the bright yellow and orange shading on the map below.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will bring unhealthy air quality to all of Michigan on Friday and part of Saturday. Winds out of the North and Northwest ushered in the smoke late Tuesday.

On Thursday, early morning rain and low clouds helped to trap smoke in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

Detroit is among the 25 worst air quality cities in the world because of that smoke. There is an air quality alert for all of Southeast Michigan until 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy reported. Pollutants across the state are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange AQI) range Wednesday and Thursday, with some locations reaching the Unhealthy (Red AQI) range.

Anyone with respiratory issues or trouble breathing will need to try staying indoors as much as possible until Friday.

Monitor any coughing or problems breathing, and try not to burn anything outdoors, and keep windows closed overnight.