Heavy snow and gusty winds expected in Southeast Michigan Sunday

By Stacey DuFord

Winter Storm Warning for eastern counties
Winter Storm Warning for eastern counties 03:18

A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday from midnight to 4 p.m. for Monroe, Wayne, Macomb, St. Clair, Sanilac and Huron counties. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight to 4 p.m. Sunday for the remaining counties in Southeast Michigan.   

Snow will begin to overspread Southeast Michigan around midnight and continue through Sunday afternoon. Periods of heavy snow can be expected, especially along the Lake Huron shoreline and from Port Huron to Monroe — including the eastern portions of Metro Detroit.   

Gusty north to northwest winds may cause blowing snow in more rural, open areas on Sunday and into Monday.

Higher snowfall totals have the potential to shift slightly southeast, but we will most likely see 4-6 inches in Ann Arbor, Adrian, Howell and Pontiac, 5-8 inches in Detroit, Monroe and Sterling Heights, and 6-10 inches in Port Huron. 

A light wintry mix is possible through Saturday evening and into the overnight hours, which may cause slick roadways, especially on untreated roads, ramps and overpasses. Motorists needing to drive somewhere should clean off their vehicle before driving as blowing snow can cause accidents. 

Officials are asking drivers to slow down, leave extra room for other vehicles and avoid snowplows. 

Stacey DuFord
Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

