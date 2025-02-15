Dozens of crashes reported in Southeast Michigan as winter storm sweeps through

Snowy weekend with several rounds of accumulation

Snowy weekend with several rounds of accumulation

A couple of rounds of snow moving through Southeast Michigan this weekend is creating slick road conditions.

According to Michigan State Police, there have been at least 44 crashes across the region since midnight Saturday.

As of 1 p.m., authorities say most roadways only have one lane open since other lanes are covered with snow.

Authorities in Auburn Hills were investigating a rollover crash Saturday afternoon on southbound Interstate 75 between Baldwin and Joslyn Roads. The crash reportedly blocked several lanes of the interstate, which police was covered with snow.

Officials are asking motorists to slow down and leave extra room for other vehicles.

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, it can take up to 10 times longer for motorists to stop vehicles on snowy or icy roads than it does on dry roads.