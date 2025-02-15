Watch CBS News
Local News

Dozens of crashes reported in Southeast Michigan as winter storm sweeps through

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Snowy weekend with several rounds of accumulation
Snowy weekend with several rounds of accumulation 04:19

A couple of rounds of snow moving through Southeast Michigan this weekend is creating slick road conditions.

According to Michigan State Police, there have been at least 44 crashes across the region since midnight Saturday.

As of 1 p.m., authorities say most roadways only have one lane open since other lanes are covered with snow. 

Authorities in Auburn Hills were investigating a rollover crash Saturday afternoon on southbound Interstate 75 between Baldwin and Joslyn Roads. The crash reportedly blocked several lanes of the interstate, which police was covered with snow. 

Officials are asking motorists to slow down and leave extra room for other vehicles. 

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, it can take up to 10 times longer for motorists to stop vehicles on snowy or icy roads than it does on dry roads. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.