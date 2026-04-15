National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Ann Arbor, Lincoln Park

The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Lincoln Park and Ann Arbor during the overnight storms.

Officials say a tornado recorded in Ann Arbor landed at 1:44 a.m. and lasted for two minutes. It traveled at about 110 mph, starting in the area of Jackson Avenue near Interstate 94 before lifting near W. William and Fourth streets.

The tornado damaged an elementary school as well as the Veterans Memorial Park and nearby neighborhoods, according to NWS. It also damaged stadium light poles and trees.

A tornado in Lincoln Park landed at 2:14 a.m. and also lasted for about two minutes, NWS says. The tornado, reaching 96 mph, started near Wall and Ruth avenues. Officials say the tornado caused damage to homes along Ruth and Olive avenues, also snapping trees and damaging businesses.

The tornado lifted near Outer Drive and Meginnity Street. Officials say that when the tornado lifted, it caused damage to the University of Michigan's Yost Ice Arena.

NWS also recorded several other tornadoes in Michigan from the storms, including in Allegan, Montcalm, Saginaw and Shiawassee counties.

This week's severe weather is part of a massive storm system that has affected the Midwest and Great Lakes region, with the risk of more severe weather on Wednesday. A flood watch was issued for all of Southeast Michigan through Thursday night.

In Ann Arbor, city officials reversed their plan to eliminate the city's outdoor siren system after the severe weather. They initially sought feedback from residents about whether to discontinue the system, but determined that it would keep it.

"Following the sirens' activation during a tornado warning overnight on April 15, the city wants to clearly reassure residents: the outdoor warning sirens are staying in place," officials said.