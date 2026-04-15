Severe weather causes damage to Ann Arbor school buildings, power outages, flooded roads

Tornado sirens, cell phone alerts, high winds and pounding rain woke up Michigan residents as severe weather pushed through the state overnight Tuesday.

The storms were part of a massive system that has already resulted in suspected tornadoes along with flooding in the Midwest and Great Lakes region, and will continue for at least another day.

History of the storms

All of Lower Southern Michigan was under a tornado watch at some point Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The tornado watch for Southeast Michigan was posted shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday and was to be in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Tornado warnings in Southwest and Mid-Michigan were popping up through the late evening.

The first overnight tornado warning in Metro Detroit was issued for Washtenaw County, and storm damage has been reported in the Ann Arbor area. From there, tornado warnings were issued for Lenawee, Monroe and Wayne counties before the storms moved to Ontario and Lake Erie. There were also multiple severe thunderstorm warnings issued overnight in the region.

The severe weather risk for Metro Detroit had ended by about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Michigan saw one of its most-active tornado seasons on record during 2025, with 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state throughout the year. The state's 2026 tornado season started with storms that struck on March 6 in Southwest Michigan.

Damage reports

The Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to more than 75 calls related to the storm by 5:20 a.m., city officials said.

Damage reports included property damage at the Yost Arena in Ann Arbor.

School closings

There are several school closings in Washtenaw and Wayne counties for Wednesday, including Ann Arbor Public Schools and Ypsilanti Community Schools.

Some of the severe weather storm damage as a result of overnight storms April 14-15 in the Ann Arbor, Michigan, area. CBS News Detroit

"Some of our schools have sustained structural damage from the storm, and many schools are also without power," the Ann Arbor Public Schools said on their social media. "As we assess damage to the schools, we will keep you informed regarding the status of our school buildings."

Power outages

DTE, which provides electricity in most of Southeast Michigan, is reporting via its outage map that there were 15,824 customers without power at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The affected customers include those in Ann Abor, Ypsilanti and Romulus.

Consumers Energy, whose electricity service area includes part of Southeast Michigan, also had about 200 customers without power in the Adrian area.

If you do lose power to a refrigerator or freezer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says to keep the doors closed on those appliances. A fully stocked refrigerator can stay cold for about four hours; if the power outage lasts longer, then transfer perishable foods into a cooler stocked with ice. A freezer will keep its temperature for 24 hours if half full, or 48 hours if full.

Flooded roads

Flooding has been reported in multiple locations, including on I-75 near Clay Road in Wayne County.

There was also a road closure due to flooding on I-96 in Livingston County.

U.S. 23 at M-14 in Washtenaw County has reopened after a temporary closure due to downed wires.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.

Flood watch continues

In a rare set of circumstances, the entire State of Michigan was placed under a flood watch Tuesday night. The flood watch will continue through Thursday evening in Southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service said this is the first time that the entire state was covered by a flood watch; and the first time the entire Lower Peninsula was under a flood watch since April 2013.

Stay informed with CBS News Detroit

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