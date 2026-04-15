Tornadoes confirmed in Allegan and Montcalm counties, NWS says

Three tornadoes have been confirmed so far from the Tuesday night / Wednesday morning severe weather outbreak in Michigan.

Ahmad Bajjey, chief meteorologist at CBS News Detroit, said Wednesday afternoon that the National Weather Service bureau in Grand Rapids has confirmed the following tornadoes in Southwest and Mid-Michigan:

EF-O in Southeast Allegan County.

EF-1 in Southeast Allegan County.

EF-1 in Montcalm County that ended in Gratiot County.

The research process is still taking place in Southeast Michigan, where multiple tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as the storm system moved across the state. There were damage reports from Ann Arbor and Lincoln Park. The National Weather Service in Detroit has sent two teams out on site surveys, and will provide an update when their reports are done.

With the three confirmed so far by the Grand Rapids office, that takes the total number of tornadoes in Michigan this year to seven. There were three on March 6 in the southwest part of the state, another in Wayne County on April 4.

This week's severe weather is part of a massive storm system that has affected the Midwest and Great Lakes region. The risk of severe weather for Southeast Michigan continues Wednesday; a flood watch continues into late Thursday.