City of Ann Arbor keeping outdoor emergency sirens following overnight storms

The city of Ann Arbor is walking back its plan to eliminate its outdoor emergency sirens after severe storms hit Southeast Michigan overnight Tuesday, causing widespread damage.

The storms were part of a massive system that has already resulted in suspected tornadoes along with flooding in the Midwest and Great Lakes region. Southeast Michigan is predicted to experience another round of severe weather on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that was effective through 2:15 a.m. for Ann Arbor and surrounding communities in Washtenaw County. Additionally, a flood watch was issued for all of Southeast Michigan through Thursday night.

"Following the sirens' activation during a tornado warning overnight on April 15, the city wants to clearly reassure residents: the outdoor warning sirens are staying in place," officials said.

The city sought public feedback last month as it was considering getting rid of the sirens. At the time, officials said the siren repair costs will total roughly $180,000 over the next three years, and another $17,000 per year for maintenance.

The city says that officials are now "reviewing feedback and preparing a report summarizing how residents prefer to receive emergency alerts, along with plans for future siren maintenance and operations."

On Wednesday, the NWS confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Allegan and Montcalm counties. The agency is still surveying areas to determine if there were other tornadoes. As of Wednesday, the state of Michigan has recorded seven tornadoes this year.