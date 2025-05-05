Jury selection begins in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial in NYC. Here's what he's accused of.

Jury selection in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial started Monday in New York City.

The judge plans to bring in 50 prospective jurors every day until a jury of 12 people and six alternates is selected.

Because Combs is such a high-profile defendant, the initial screening process already started last week.

The court brought in hundreds of candidates to fill out questionaries to identify potential biases and how much they may already know about the case. In-person questioning of the remaining jurors began at 8:30 a.m.

Jury selection is expected to last for several days, and opening statements are scheduled to begin next Monday, May 12th. The trial is expected to run between 8-10 weeks.

Diddy trial centers around charges from 4 women

Sketch shows Sean "Diddy" Combs sitting at the defense table before the start of jury selection at Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 5, 2025 in New York City. Elizabeth Williams / AP

Although dozens of men and women have filed civil lawsuits against Combs, this criminal trial will highlight the claims of four women, including those of ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura. The other three will testify anonymously.

Combs, 55, faces a total of five charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors allege that for two decades, he used his business empire to run a criminal enterprise that coerced women into participating in drug-fueled sexual escapades, known as "freak offs," involving male prostitutes.

The criminal indictment also alleges Combs terrorized people into silence through threats and physical abuse, and even dangled someone from a balcony.

As for the evidence, jurors will be shown security footage of Combs beating, punching and dragging Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. Prosecutors also plan to show jurors travel records, text messages and emails to support claims of what they call "freak off activity."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and recently rejected a plea deal. The details were not publicized, but it would have given him a lighter sentence than what he faces if he's convicted on all counts – which is up to life in prison.

At his final pretrial hearing last week, a judge ruled Combs will be permitted to wear some articles of regular clothing, instead of his tan jail uniform.

His legal troubles began nearly two years ago when Cassie filed a civil suit against him, alleging years of physical and sexual abuse. The two settled, though dozens more cases have been filed by other alleged victims. Combs denies the allegations.

In March, 2024, federal agents raided Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami. Two months later, footage of the Cassie assault aired on CNN, and Combs apologized on social media.

Legal experts say defense attorneys will try to change public perception.

"You want that jury seeing Mr. Combs as relatable, as human, as a father," attorney Judie Saunders said.

