National Weather Service confirms Michigan's 28th tornado in 2025

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that another tornado touched down in Michigan this year, making it the state's 28th in 2025.

Data show the EF-0 tornado landed in Saginaw County during severe storms on May 15-16. It lasted about three minutes, with peak wind speed reaching 80 mph, in Layton Corners. NWS says it caused damage near the intersection of Ditch and Gasper roads, impacting a few barns and garages and uprooting trees. It also damaged barns and a garage along Ferdon Road between Briggs and Lincoln roads.

Other tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast and West Michigan.

This year's number of tornadoes is the seventh highest reported in a year, one less than the 29 tornadoes confirmed in 1991. So far, 1974 holds the top spot with 39 confirmed tornadoes, followed by 2001 with 35 confirmed tornadoes, according to CBS News Detroit's NEXT Weather team.

The tornadoes occur ahead of June, which NWS says is the peak tornado season in Southeast Michigan.