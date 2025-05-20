Michigan's tornado number count bumps up to 27 for the year

Tracking a cooler day and rain for the evening. NEXT Weather Forecast 5/20/2025

Tracking a cooler day and rain for the evening. NEXT Weather Forecast 5/20/2025

Tracking a cooler day and rain for the evening. NEXT Weather Forecast 5/20/2025

Adding in the latest confirmation reports from the National Weather Service, Michigan has already seen 27 tornadoes this year. The data includes tornadoes in Genesee, Livingston, Monroe and Saginaw counties.

And it's not even June, which the NWS in Detroit says is the peak of tornado season for Southeast Michigan.

With the numbers so far, this year is now among the top 10 of most tornadoes in a year for Michigan since record keeping began on that statistic in 1950. The average is about 16 tornadoes per year for the entire state.

The latest data came from tornadoes that happened May 15 across much of lower Michigan. The NWS bureau in Grand Rapids confirmed two more of those touchdowns in its coverage area on Monday, according to the CBS Detroit meteorology team.

1974 holds the record for Michigan's most tornadoes in one year, with 39 during a year that included a massive outbreak that April in the Midwest / Great Lakes states.

Michigan's tornado numbers by year, as of May 19, 2025. CBS News Detroit

Paula Wethington Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

and contributed to this report.