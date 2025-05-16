Thousands remain without power as Michigan hit by overnight severe weather

Lightning, high winds and in some cases tornado sirens woke up many Michigan residents late Thursday as severe weather rolled through the state.

DTE Energy, which provides electricity in most of Southeast Michigan, showed about 9,000 customers without power as of 6 a.m. Friday on its outage map in areas such as Ann Arbor, Flat Rock and Adair. Consumers Energy's outage map showed about 1,000 customers without power in the Plainfield area.

But most of the outages that Consumers Energy needs to address are in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area, where the storms were more severe. Genessee County Dispatch Authority also reported a number of wires down in its community.

At one point overnight, over 280,000 customers across Michigan were without power, according to the PowerOutage.US website.

The weather setup

Much of Michigan was in the path of a widespread severe weather scenario that started earlier in the day in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois – then moved into Michigan late Thursday. A tornado watch was in effect from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. for a large portion of the Michigan's Lower Peninsula, the tornado watch for Metro Detroit was in effect until 5 a.m.

There were several severe thunderstorm warnings issued in Southeast Michigan, in addition to tornado warnings for parts of Lapeer, Livingston and Oakland counties.

Damage reports

Initial damage reports made to the National Weather Service in Detroit included trees and wires down across the region.

In mid-Michigan, Michigan State University issued a campus alert when Ingham County went under a tornado warning. Ingham County Emergency Management said damage reported in its community from the storm included a semi truck flipped over and a tree that fell on a house. Saginaw County Emergency Management said parts of M-52 and M-57 were closed in its community because of high water and storm debris.

The windshield on this car was damaged as severe weather struck near the GM plant in Lansing May 15, 2025. Courtesy photo

In Kalamazoo, WWMT Channel 3, the CBS affiliate, lost power to its station at one point, using backup power and livestreaming to get weather and news reports issued. There are multiple parts of the city where wires and trees are down, the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department reported.

Storm surveys

The National Weather Service procedures in the aftermath of a storm include using weather data and on-site surveys to confirm where and when tornadoes hit.

"We are just now starting to get more damage reports received," Steve Considine at the NWS Detroit office said early Friday morning. "If you have any pictures or damage reports, please send them to us. Once we get a better idea of the damage, we will determine if any storm surveys need to be conducted."

CBS News Detroit will follow up on those storm surveys as they are issued.

Michigan has already seen a busier-than-usual tornado season for 2025, with the number of tornadoes reported earlier this year beating the annual average of 16.