Be aware of snow pinwheels, cornices, and "blocks the size of small buses" if you head into Colorado's backcountry

Loose, wet avalanches possible in much of Colorado's mountain regions

Loose, wet avalanches possible in much of Colorado's mountain regions

Loose, wet avalanches possible in much of Colorado's mountain regions

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, there is a concern for wet avalanche activity across Colorado this weekend due to the above average temperatures.

According to Deputy Director Brian Lazar, although wet avalanches can be easier to predict, they can be just as deadly if you are caught in the wrong terrain feature at the wrong time.

Mother Nature does provide clues that wet avalanche activity is likely. According to the CAIC, when you start to see small, loose wet avalanches coming out of steep, rocky terrain it can be a good clue that more dangerous and more widespread avalanche activity is imminent. In addition, snow pinwheels, shown in the image below, are also a good indication that avalanche conditions are dangerous.

CAIC

Cornices also become increasingly unstable due to warming temperatures and melting snow.

"They can produce blocks the size of small buses," said Brian Lazar, the deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Lazar says that in order to reduce your threat from avalanches, start and end your day early.

Anyone traveling in the backcountry should always carry proper safety gear, including an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel, and know how to use those tools. Daily avalanche forecasts can be found online thanks to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.