10-run 5th inning, Max Fried efficiency powers Yankees to rout of Rockies

Max Fried threw 7 1/3 sharp innings and the New York Yankees broke open a tight game with a 10-run fifth to beat the reeling Colorado Rockies 13-1 on Saturday.

Fried (7-0) tied Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt for the major league lead in wins. The Yankees lefty scattered six hits and gave up one run in an efficient outing in which he only tossed 83 pitches. Fried has allowed two earned runs or less in all 11 of his starts this season.

A game tied at 1 turned into a rout when the Yankees got the offense cranked up in the fifth. They sent 14 to the plate in collecting seven hits, drawing three walks -- one intentional to Aaron Judge -- producing two sacrifice flies and reaching on starter Kyle Freeland's throwing error.

The big blows were a pair of two-run doubles from Austin Wells and Trent Grisham. At one point, second baseman Adael Amador threw his glove in the air to try to thwart Paul Goldschmidt's RBI single over his head.

The inning ended on a strikeout of Judge, who hit his major league-leading 18th homer in the first inning. The Yankees had a season-high 21 hits.

Freeland (0-7) allowed eight runs -- four earned -- over 4 2/3 innings. He has gone 14 straight starts without a win.

The Rockies fell to 9-43 record, the worst record through 52 games since 1901. They beat the Yankees 3-2 on Friday and have a chance to capture their first series of the season with a win Sunday.

KEY MOMENT

The 10-run inning matched the biggest frame this season for the Yankees, who also scored that many in the seventh against San Diego on May 6.

KEY STAT

The Yankees are 6-10 all-time at Coors Field.

UP NEXT

Yankees righty Will Warren (3-2, 4.05) throws Sunday, while the Rockies turn to righty Antonio Senzatela (1-8, 6.34).