Colorado Rockies beat the New York Yankees 3-2

A day after the Colorado Rockies made history with the worst 50-game start since 1901, they made a surprise win over the New York Yankees Friday night.

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 23: Tanner Gordon #29 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Coors Field on May 23, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

Their 3-2 win against the Yankees was the Rockies' ninth win in 51 games.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon had one hit and two RBI in the victory. Pitcher Tanner Gordon picked up the first major league win of his career. He went 6 innings and allowed 5 hits and two earned runs and had five strikeouts in the win.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow afternoon at Coors Field. Will the Rockies pull off another win?