MyPillow's Mike Lindell announces he's running for Minnesota governor as a Republican

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell has announced he will run for Minnesota governor in 2026, seeking the Republican nomination to challenge DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz.

Lindell, 64, last week filed the paperwork to potentially run, but at the time said he hadn't yet 100% decided on a gubernatorial run. On Thursday, he made it official.

"After prayerful consideration and hearing from so many of you across our great state, I've made the decision to enter the 2026 gubernatorial race," Lindell posted on social media Thursday. "I'm still standing and I'll stand for you."

Lindell is a noted ally of President Trump who gained national attention for his debunked claims that the 2020 election was rigged. He joins a field of about a dozen GOP candidates seeking the party's nomination, including state House Republican speaker Lisa Demuth, 2022 gubernatorial nominee Dr. Scott Jensen, who lost to Walz in the 2022 midterms, as well as Minnesota Rep. Kristin Robbins, Kendall Qualls and defense lawyer Chris Madel.

All of them hope to become the candidate to take on Walz, a Democrat, who hopes to an unprecedented third consecutive four-year term as Minnesota's governor.

"We've seen what happens when we elect a con man to the highest office in America," Walz said Thursday, responding to Lindell's announcement. "We can't let it happen here in Minnesota."

Lindell launched a campaign website, listing his main campaign priorities as including stopping fraud, fixing "failing school systems," stopping "exploding property taxes" and "send(ing) illegal immigrants back."

"Those who know me know I'm up to the task. I've had my finger on the pulse of my business operations, and we've all heard of the rampant fraud on the watch of Tim Walz. Either he was grossly negligent, incompetent or complicit with the fraud," Lindell said in a video posted on social media.

"What does Tim Walz know the operation of Minnesota's government programs?" he added.

He has faced numerous legal issues over the years, including being held liable court for state statements he made related to the 2020 election. A federal judge this year ruled that Lindell defamed election technology company Smartmatic after he alleged their voting machines rigged the 2020 presidential election in favor of former President Joe Biden. Lindell made similar unfounded claims against Dominion Voting Systems and a jury found he defamed a former employee of that company when called him a "traitor" on his online media platform.

Earlier this year, MyPillow was ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to shipping company DHL.

Minnesota has a history of political outsiders overperforming in statewide races, most notably former Gov. Jesse Ventura's surprising win in 1998. But Republicans have not won a statewide race in two decades.

Amy Frederiksen, GOP strategist and former Minnesota Senate majority leader, said the party has a unique opportunity this year to change course with the right candidate and the right message. She said she does not believe Lindell is the person to defeat Walz.

"I think for him, it's more about the headlines. I really do. I don't know anyone saying, 'You know who we need? Mike Lindell,'" she said.

Before anyone is the official nominee, Republicans will have to jump through a few hoops, starting with the GOP endorsing convention next spring, where they will have to win over the party faithful. Some candidates have said that if they don't get the endorsement, they will take the race to a primary, which happens in August.