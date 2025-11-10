Lisa Demuth picks attorney Ryan Wilson as running mate for 2026 gubernatorial race

Republican Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth has selected attorney and former business owner Ryan Wilson as her lieutenant governor running mate for the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Demuth announced her choice during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Wilson, a Republican, founded a company that audits clinical trials for medical device companies. He lost by just over 8,400 votes to Julie Blaha in the race for Minnesota state auditor during the 2022 midterm elections, according to state data, or less than half a percentage point.

Demuth and Wilson will start a statewide tour "later this week," campaign officials said.

"I am honored that Speaker Demuth has asked me to serve as her running mate in this pivotal election to send Tim Walz into retirement," Wilson said in a written statement. "Lisa is a proven fighter and leader."

According to a news release, Wilson is a lifelong Minnesotan who lives in Maple Grove with his wife and four children, and has served on "several" nonprofit boards to help kids. He's also a former hockey coach and Little League Baseball coach.

Demuth, who represents Cold Spring, announced her campaign for the GOP gubernatorial nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Gov. Tim Walz on Nov. 2.

Walz is seeking an unprecedented third four-year term. But if Demuth were to win next year, she would become the first woman and first person of color to be Minnesota's governor.

Demuth will first need to make her case to her party to choose her. Other GOP candidates include 2022 nominee Dr. Scott Jensen, U.S. Army veteran and business owner Kendall Qualls and Minnesota Rep. Kristin Robbins, who represents the Maple Grove area.