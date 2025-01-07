Mike Lindell's MyPillow ordered to pay nearly $780K to shipping company DHL

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge has ordered Mike Lindell's MyPillow to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in a lawsuit from a package delivery company.

In the judgment filed last month in Hennepin County, MyPillow Inc. was ordered to pay $777,729.73 to DHL. The payment includes a principal amount, accrued interest, attorney's fees and more.

The DHL eCommerce unit alleged that MyPillow violated a contract that requires the Minnesota-based company to pay for all parcel delivery services within 15 days of being billed. The lawsuit says they reached a settlement in May 2023 that required MyPillow to pay $775,000 in 24 monthly installments starting in April of this year.

But the lawsuit alleged that MyPillow made only partial payments on that settlement, totaling $64,583.34, with the last one received on June 6. DHL says it notified MyPillow that it was in default on July 2. The lawsuit sought $799,925.59, plus interest and attorney fees.

Lindell told The Associated Press in September that he didn't know what the lawsuit was about, but that his company decided to stop using DHL over a year previous in a dispute over shipments that he said was DHL's fault.

The lawsuit was one of multiple legal disputes to emerge in recent years against MyPillow and Lindell, a prominent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump who has helped amplify the former president's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

