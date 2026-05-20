Cale Makar won't take the ice for Colorado Avalanche to start Western Conference Final

The Colorado Avalanche will begin the Western Conference Final Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights without star defenseman Cale Makar on the ice, according to the NHL website.

Defenseman Cale Makar (8) looks on in the third period of the Minnesota Wild versus Colorado Avalanche Game 5 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round game at Ball Arena in Denver on May 13, 2026. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Per the NHL, head coach Jared Bednar says Makar is day-to-day with an injury that hasn't been disclosed. But it's been noticeable through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs that Makar has been dealing with lingering injury.

Winger Artturi Lehkonen, defenseman Sam Malinski and defenseman Josh Manson, who all missed time in the previous round against the Minnesota Wild, will skate in Game 1 of the Western Final.

Defenseman Jack Ahcan, who has appeared in two playoff games with the Avs this postseason, will maintain a roster spot in Game 1 to support the injured defensive core.

Puck drop between the Avalanche and the golden Knights is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT at Ball Arena in Denver.