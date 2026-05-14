Schedule for Colorado Avalanche's Western Conference final games released

The NHL announced on Thursday that the Colorado Avalanche will be playing their first game of the Western Conference finals next Wednesday. They also released the dates for all of the other games in the series and all of the times, except for Game 4.

The Avalanche are waiting to see who their third-round playoff opponent will be. The Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights play Game 6 of their second-round series on Thursday night.

Colorado was 2-0-1 against both the Golden Knights and the Ducks in the regular season.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon celebrates his game-tying goal in the third period of the Minnesota Wild versus Colorado Avalanche game five Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round game at Ball Arena on May 13, 2026. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Avalanche advanced to the Western Conference final on Wednesday night for the eighth time since relocating to Denver, courtesy of a Brett Kulak goal in a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild in Game 5. It's just the second time in the last nine playoff appearances the Avalanche have made it past the second round. On the other occasion, in 2022, the team went on to capture the Stanley Cup championship.

The Avs led the NHL most of the regular season in capturing their fourth Presidents' Trophy, which goes to the team with the best record.

Game 1 of the Western Conference final will take place at Ball Arena in Denver on May 20. It's scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

(all times Mountain Time)

Game 1: Wednesday, May 20, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 22, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 24, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 26, Time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 30, 6 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 1, 6 p.m

All games except Game 6 will be broadcast on ESPN. ABC will broadcast Game 6 if it is necessary.

Colorado has a 3-4 record in the conference finals since arriving in town before the 1995-96 season. All three times the team has advanced, though, a banner has followed — 1996, 2001 and 2022.