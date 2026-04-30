Colorado drought forces farmers to adapt as water becomes more scarce

Colorado's ongoing drought is putting growing pressure on one of the state's most important industries: agriculture.

Farmers across the state rely heavily on water from snowpack in the Rocky Mountains -- but as that supply becomes less reliable, they're being forced to adjust how they grow food.

"Colorado is a headwater state," said Karen Schlatter, director of the Colorado Water Center at Colorado State University. "That water supports not just Colorado, but many downstream states."

The challenge isn't just drought -- it's also how water is managed.

More than a century ago, water rights along the Colorado River were divided up with the expectation of more water than the system actually produces today. Now, with less supply and ongoing drought, not everyone gets their full share.

That hits agriculture especially hard.

"In dry years, water use starts to get cut back," Schlatter said. "And that can directly impact farmers, especially those with newer water rights."

For some producers, that can mean planting fewer acres, switching crops, or finding ways to stretch every drop.

Even with those challenges, agriculture in Colorado is evolving -- and in many cases, becoming more efficient.

Farmers are moving away from traditional flood irrigation and toward sprinkler systems that deliver water more precisely. New technologies are also playing a role.

"We're seeing more use of tools like artificial intelligence and drones," Schlatter said. "It's about getting the right amount of water to crops at the right time -- and not overusing it."

There's also a growing push to plant crops that require less water while still supporting the agricultural economy.

Alfalfa, for example, is widely grown in Colorado to feed livestock but requires a significant amount of water. Researchers are now testing alternatives that could provide similar nutritional value using less water.

While agriculture uses a large share of Colorado's water, Schlatter emphasizes its importance beyond the state.

"Agriculture produces food for our country and for the world," she said. "So while it does use a lot of water, it's tied directly to food security."

That balance -- conserving water while maintaining food production -- is at the heart of the challenge.

Pilot projects are already underway to test new crops and techniques, but scaling those solutions will take time. Farmers also need stable markets to make those changes viable.

"It has to work economically," Schlatter said. "That's a critical piece of the puzzle."

As drought conditions persist, Colorado farmers are on the front lines of adapting to a drier future.

With new technology, changing crops, and ongoing research, the industry is working to use water more efficiently -- while continuing to feed communities across the region and beyond.

And in a state that supplies water to much of the West, what happens on Colorado farms could shape the future of agriculture far beyond its borders.